Mundo Deportivo reports that the midfielder is attracting interest and has a contract that runs until 2021. The Chilean international will be 33 in May.

The paper believes that Vidal has a longstanding interest in Inter which makes them the favourite to land him, with coach Antonio Conte knowing him from their shared time at Juventus.

In addition, Barcelona's interest in Lautaro Martinez could see Vidal sent the other way in order to reduce the transfer fee that the Spanish champions would have to pay.

Newcastle are another possibly destination with Max Allegri in line to take over at St James' Park should the Saudi Arabian takeover go through, and he may also target current Juventus player Juan Cuadrardo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side have an interest in Vidal but are said to offer him the least attractive deal.