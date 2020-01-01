La Liga and Serie A open their transfer windows on Sunday, joining the other big three leagues across Europe.

The Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 began allowing moves on Saturday and all the windows in all countries will stay open until Friday January 31.

The top 10 January transfer targets - and where they could go

Paul Pogba heads the list of potential big-names who could be on the move with Real Madrid and Juventus heavily linked with the midfielder whose agent has again spoken about his unhappiness with the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane's injury is likely to prompt Tottenham to bring a striker to White Hart Lane, while chairman Daniel Levy will also hope to offload Christian Eriksen before he leaves the club for free in the summer.

Chelsea, with their transfer ban lifted, will certainly be big movers in the transfer window, with Jadon Sancho thought to be their premier target.

