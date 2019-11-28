Emery on brink of sack

The Telegraph reports that Arsenal manager Unai Emery is close to the end of his tenure at the club. The Spanish manager has overseen six matches without a win and after the Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt, faces a tough match against Norwich. Massimiliano Allegri and Nuno Espirito Santo are on the shortlist, with Freddie Lljungberg a short-term option.

Paper Round’s view: Unless the players absolutely despise Emery, there is probably little to be gained by giving the job to Lljungberg, even if he is a club legend. Allegri and Santo have proved capable of inspiring other sides to play attractive football, but ultimately the club can’t compete at the top without more money.

Moyes wants long-term stay

David Moyes is a known candidate for both the Everton and West Ham job, and he is using that competition to his advantage. The Sun believes that the Scottish manager is demanding assurances that he would be given time to rebuild the side at whichever club he commits to. After being given only half a season at West Ham he is reluctant to be treated as an interim choice again.

Paper Round’s view: Moyes is proven at turning around clubs in the last few years, but he can't claim to be someone who can compete in the top half of the modern Premier League. He did years ago at Everton, but unless he hits the ground running with either side he will likely be moved on in favour of a continental manager should one become available in the summer.

Shaw frozen out at United

Manchester United’s left-back Luke Shaw could face more time on the sidelines, and not because of injury. He recently returned to training after injury, but in his time out teenager Brandon Williams has emerged as a serious candidate for a regular spot. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was planning to bring in a defender to compete with Shaw but has changed his mind since Wiliams’ emergence, and Shaw is on notice he is now behind him in the pecking order.

Paper Round’s view: Shaw only has himself to blame. He has had three managers to convince over his worth, and from Louis van Gaal onwards there have been concerns over his weight and commitment. With Solskjaer looking to move on players who don’t show the requisite talent and steel it is probably time to move on Shaw, who has wasted his opportunity one season after the next.

Matic snubs United dinner

The Daily Mail reports that another player who could be on his way out of Manchester United is Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic. He left training after just 24 minutes, and instead of attending the club’s gala dinner he went out with Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone. The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, and jokingly approved an Instagram message suggesting he was waiting to be reunited with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.

Paper Round’s view: Matic did well in his first season at United but has since dropped off as the game sped up around him. He seems ready to move on and understandably would rather be playing regularly than sitting on the sidelines. It does not seem that Solskjaer has much faith in him despite the shortage of players due to injuries, so a move to Inter would suit everybody.

