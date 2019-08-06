The former England captain will continue his playing career while working towards his goal of becoming a football manager, club owner Mel Morris said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old finalised talks on Monday to join the second-tier club managed last season by Rooney's former England teammate Frank Lampard, as a player-coach despite having two years left on his contract at DC United.

The former Manchester United and Everton forward has signed an initial 18-month contract until the summer of 2021, with the option of a further year.

Wayne Rooney

Rooney told the club's official website: "I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with. I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January. I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters.

" I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and Academy. I must also take this opportunity to thank DC United, their owners, executives and supporters who have been superb to work with. I want them to know that I will give my all in support of our push for the play-offs. "

Derby manager Phillip Cocu said: “Wayne Rooney is an extremely talented and top-class footballer.

“It is an exciting prospect for him to be joining Derby County and he can bring so much to this squad, both on and off the pitch. He has enjoyed a wonderful career, both in club football and for England, and he still has so much to give as well.

Wayne Rooney

“His credentials speak for themselves. But to have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work ethic will be huge for us. He knows what it takes to succeed as a player and I have no doubt he will have a positive impact right across the club.

" The inspiration and motivation this can generate is massive for all of our players from the first team right through to the youngsters in the Academy. It is entirely in keeping with, and in support of, the club’s philosophy and approach. "

“I am looking forward to working with Wayne from the start of next year and welcoming him to the club.”

Frank Lampard joined Chelsea after a successfull spell at Derby

"Wayne is coming here to play for the club, but he's also wanting to accelerate his coaching badges... a key thing for him, his long-term career ambitions, is to become a manager," Morris told Sky Sports.

Rooney will become the latest member of England's so-called "Golden Generation" of players to take their first steps towards management following the likes of Lampard and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Lampard has since taken over at his former club Chelsea, having guided Derby to the play-off final last season.

"Our time with Lampard was great because it demonstrated our willingness to give people time, to work with them and give them time to develop. I think Wayne sees Derby as a good place to do that," Morris said.

Rooney was an admirer of Dutch manager Louis van Gaal's coaching methods at Manchester United and is convinced Cocu can provide a similar learning experience.

"The conversation he had with Cocu was absolutely critical to the interest Wayne has," Morris told talkSPORT.

"It's never done until it's done, but we're focused and keen to get this over the line this morning... I'm sure once people hear of this you are inevitably going to get (other) interest... I'm confident this is something we'll get sorted out.

"His playing career has been phenomenal. He's demonstrated his leadership qualities in America. Who wouldn't want at least the opportunity for this? I can guarantee Cocu is as excited as I am about it."