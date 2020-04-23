Timo Werner continues to be linked with Liverpool. Michael Hincks considers whether a move for the German striker would upset the equilibrium at Anfield.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Liverpool currently have world football’s most polished front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The trio have started 20 Premier League games together so far this season, and have 38 goals and 22 assists between them across all competitions.

This consistency, coupled with their understanding of one another’s roles, has already delivered another Champions League trophy to Anfield, and has put Liverpool on the verge – bar null-and-voiders getting their way – of a first Premier League title.

Even when one player is misfiring, more often than not another is stepping up as the matchwinner. Liverpool’s last six league wins by a one-goal margin have seen Mane, Salah or Firmino pop up with the crucial goal.

The balance is as close to perfect as you are likely to see, so why risk it all by adding Werner to the ranks?

It’s an easier question to ask than to answer.

Firmino or Werner

Under normal circumstances, it would be a no brainer. Werner has 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga games, already equalling his best return with games to spare.

At 24, his best is yet to come, and following Bleacher Report’s claims he has given Liverpool ‘his word’ with regards to a summer move, that best could well come in the Premier League.

As an out-and-out centre forward, he would be a direct rival for Firmino. Werner, like the Brazilian, rarely strays from playing a central role, meaning his potential arrival at Liverpool would only really threaten the 28-year-old, plus go-to substitute Divock Origi.

The prospect of choosing between Firmino and Werner is an enviable one, but it is unlikely either would accept the role of back-up.

Rotation, of course, is possible. Adding Werner eases the weight of expectation on Firmino, but a change in personnel also upsets the rhythm - one that currently has them waltzing towards a first league title in 30 years.

A gamble worth taking

Ultimately, adding a reinforcement of Werner’s quality would not only strengthen Liverpool’s own hand, but deny other clubs the chance of signing a prolific striker.

It is hardly fair to call it a gamble, but regardless, it is one worth taking. Turn this trio into a quartet and figure it out from there.

Besides, having a Plan B is never a bad thing. Just leave it to Jurgen Klopp to work out what Plan A is first.

