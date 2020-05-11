Zlatan Ibrahimovic will 'probably' sign for Hammarby this summer, says the Allsvenskan club's sporting director Jesper Jansson.

Ibrahimovic has been training with the Swedish club that he co-owns during the coronavirus crisis and will be a free agent in the summer with his short-term AC Milan contract set to expire.

Jansson thinks the 38-year-old will want to play back in his homeland for them.

He told Expressen: "Probably, I think so. But only Zlatan knows.

"At the moment he hasn't said anything about it, and I certainly don't have to tell him that we want him here.

"By now, I understand what he is made of, he won't speak out on it when it is not 100 per cent certain, but obviously we would like this idea very much."

