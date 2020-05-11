Football
Transfers

Zlatan will 'probably' sign for Hammarby this summer, says club's sporting director

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

zlatan ibrahimovic

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will 'probably' sign for Hammarby this summer, says the Allsvenskan club's sporting director Jesper Jansson.

  • Liverpool 'ready to pounce' as Lyon forced to sell star - Euro Papers
  • Should Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal?

Ibrahimovic has been training with the Swedish club that he co-owns during the coronavirus crisis and will be a free agent in the summer with his short-term AC Milan contract set to expire.

Play Icon
Transfers

Liverpool 'ready to pounce' as Lyon forced to sell star - Euro Papers

5 HOURS AGO

Jansson thinks the 38-year-old will want to play back in his homeland for them.

He told Expressen: "Probably, I think so. But only Zlatan knows.

"At the moment he hasn't said anything about it, and I certainly don't have to tell him that we want him here.

"By now, I understand what he is made of, he won't speak out on it when it is not 100 per cent certain, but obviously we would like this idea very much."

Play Icon
WATCH

WATCH - Zlatan scores during Hammarby training session

00:00:21

Transfers

Atleti offer Partey to Liverpool for Ox - Paper Round

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Transfers

'It's over' at PSG for star, Tottenham v United to battle it out - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:13
Related Topics
FootballTransfers
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAtleti offer Partey to Liverpool for Ox - Paper Round
Next articlePremier League Top Scorers