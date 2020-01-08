Zaha agent trying to force Spurs move

Wilfried Zaha has switched agent, and Pinar Zahavi is now trying to arrange a deal for a move to Tottenham. Crystal Palace have to consider any serious offers, and would be prepared to meet a 27-year-old asking price. Jose Mourinho needs someone to help pick up the slack following the injury to Harry Kane, but it appears that he can't meet the asking price. Bayern Munich have also been contacted, claims the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: Zaha is the best player at Crystal Palace, so any offer would have to be huge. If the Ivory Coast international left then there would be a good chance that they would then face relegation at the end of the season. Spurs could do with Zaha as he would allow Son Heung-min to play centrally, or he could also take up the role himself until Kane returned to action.

Ancelotti ready to dump Sigurdsson

The Mirror reports that new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready to send midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson packing. Sigurdsson was part of an underwhelming Everton side that lost to a reserve-strength Liverpool side at the weekend. He has 18 months left on his contract and could soon face the exit, along with Cenk Tosun, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Michael Keane and even Jordan Pickford.

Paper Round’s view: Everton have spent big to bring in players towards the later stages of their career and they have stagnated along with these individual players’ careers. Instead of buying more of the same, Everton should focus on developing young players who have a greater scope to improve.

Liverpool target Arsenal physio

Liverpool are preparing to replace head of medical services, Andrew Massey, who is expected to take over a similar role at FIFA later this year, in March. They want to sign Gary O’Driscoll, who is currently Arsenal’s head of medical services. O’Driscoll’s head could be turned by the chance to return to the north and work at the best team in the world, according to the Daily Mail.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool’s incredible fitness and energy comes from work not just on the training pitch, but with the assistance they are given to keep their players resistant to injury and ready to recover from injuries as quickly as possible. While O’Driscoll has plenty of respect, Arsenal players are not really known for their fitness.

Inter in talks for Young

Ashley Young is the latest Premier League player to be targeted by Antonio Conte. Inter Milan are in talks to sign Manchester United squad player Ashley Young, who can play across the pitch. The 34-year-old player is out of contract at the end of the season and the Guardian reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is frustrated with the process.

Paper Round’s view: Young could sign a contract until the end of next season and perhaps end his career in a less physically demanding league, and experience foreign football before retiring. Solskjaer is understandably frustrated that United are failing to give him any new players in a transfer window where the brief momentum he had secured is again being squandered.

