Best Bits
Europe's top clubs are reportedly at the ready as Inter try desperately to sign starlet Sebastiano Esposito to a new deal.
Watch Erling Haaland score a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Borussia Dortmund against Fortuna Dusseldorf in their Bundesliga clash.
Watch highlights as Bayern Munich took themselves to the brink of winning the Bundesliga title after beating Borussia Monchengladbach.
In today’s Euro Papers, rumours have surfaced that Chelsea have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for their young midfield superstar Kai Havertz.
N'Golo Kante is suddenly available with Chelsea needing to raise funds, according to reports in Spain, and Real Madrid sense their moment may have arrived.
Thought Paul Pogba’s dream move to Real Madrid was never going to happen? Well, it just might…
The Premier League is finally set to return, but what can we expect from England's top flight in lockdown? We've got a few ideas of what we can anticipate.
In today's Euro Papers, Spanish newspapers report that Real Madrid will stop at nothing to beat Chelsea to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.
ayer Leverkusen brought an end to German fourth tier side Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, beating their hosts 3-0 in the semi-finals.
Philippe Coutinho is on the radar of Newcastle United this summer – but any move is far from guaranteed.