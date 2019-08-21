The 36-year-old's contract with Bayern expired at the end of the 2018/19 season having won nine Bundesliga titles with the Munich side.

He's joining Fiorentina, who finished 16th in Serie A last season, on a two-year deal and received a warm welcome at the airport ahead of his medical in Florence on Wednesday.

The former France international has reportedly signed a deal worth £3.6 million a year with a potential £450,000 in bonuses.

Ribery told the club's official website: "I have already talked to the people of Fiorentina, I have also spoken with [former Fiorentina and Bayern striker] Luca Toni.