Ribery arrives in Florence for his Fiorentina medical
Franck Ribery has landed in Florence ahead of his completing his move to Fiorentina.
The 36-year-old's contract with Bayern expired at the end of the 2018/19 season having won nine Bundesliga titles with the Munich side.
He's joining Fiorentina, who finished 16th in Serie A last season, on a two-year deal and received a warm welcome at the airport ahead of his medical in Florence on Wednesday.
The former France international has reportedly signed a deal worth £3.6 million a year with a potential £450,000 in bonuses.
Ribery told the club's official website: "I have already talked to the people of Fiorentina, I have also spoken with [former Fiorentina and Bayern striker] Luca Toni.
" He told me that Fiorentina is a great club, that even the city is beautiful. I'm happy, I also like the Italian language."
