Schneiderlin leaves Everton to join Nice

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has completed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 side Nice from Everton for an undisclosed fee, the clubs announced on Tuesday.

Schneiderlin, 30, joined Everton from Manchester United in January 2017 but struggled for regular first-team opportunities at Goodison Park, making 18 appearances across all competitions this season before undergoing a knee surgery in February.

Premier League Being 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says Klopp AN HOUR AGO

"An agreement in principal has been reached with Everton for his transfer and it will be made official once the international summer transfer window opens," Nice said in a statement.

"Until then, the Toffees have given permission for him to train with the rest of the Nice squad."

In total, France international Schneiderlin made 88 appearances for Everton, scoring one goal.

"We believe we have a very young and talented squad but it needs more consistency, more character," Julien Fournier, Nice's director of football, told French radio station Europe 1. "Thanks to his experience, Morgan offers us that."

Nice, managed by ex-Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira, finished fifth in the French top-flight, which ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Play Icon WATCH Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers 00:01:11

Football Being 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says Klopp AN HOUR AGO