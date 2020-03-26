Gianluigi Donnarumma: Which team should buy the goalkeeper and why?

Let’s try and put aside for one moment – if we can – the coronavirus crisis and try to imagine what would be dominating the football news cycle, most probably the summer transfer window. In Milan the answer is simple, the potential renewal of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Milan goalkeeper, who turned 21 at the end of the February is under contract until June 2021. Even before the suspension of Serie A it was already dominating the news cycle, just imagine the situation now with no football. And that could not be the case without two crucial factors: Milan’s corporate instability and the role of Mino Raiola.

Milan and the turning point of Gazidis: What happens now?

Since the departure of Zvonimir Boban, Milan’s former Chief Football Officer, Ivan Gazidis has consolidated power to mark a decisive change of course. The former CEO of Arsenal seems to now be intent on asserting his policy: cheaper signings with a reliance on youth.

From that point of view of course Donnarumma perfectly fits into these parameters. However, it makes less sense from an economic standpoint, particularly when you factor in his €6 million a year contract. Now it’s decision time for Milan: will they make an exception for a player who, at the age of 21, has already amply demonstrated his worth - will they sacrifice him on the market to help balance the books. And if he does leave where could he go? Let’s have a look.

Paris Saint-Germain

The Parisian club remain one of the clubs most often linked to Donnarumma. It makes a ton of sense from both an economic and technical sense. Just look at the current goalkeeper roster at the club, Donnarumma would certainly represent an upgrade.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Atalanta-Milan - Serie A 2019/2020 - Getty ImagesGetty Images

Juventus

If you look within Serie A then Juventus jump out as the obvious destination. They have been following the keeper for a while and they clearly see him as a worthy heir to Gianluigi Buffon. It is true that Wojciech Szczesny is under contract until 2024 but it is equally true that the Polish international (as reliable as he has been) is nine years older than Donnarumma and if a good offer comes in he could leave.

Donnarumma in Serie A: The numbers

Season Appearances + Goals conceded Clean Sheets 2015-16 30 + 29 11 2016-17 38 + 45 12 2017-18 38 + 42 12 2018-19 36 + 31 13 2019-20 24 + 30 10

Chelsea

Things aren’t exactly rosy for Kepa, the world's most expensive goalkeeper, in South West London at the moment. Therefore the Premier League and Stamford Bridge might present an attractive option for Donnarumma. It is no coincidence that there are already reports that Chelsea have made contact with Raiola and put an initial offer on the table of €7 million a year.

Donnarumma with the national team: The numbers

Competition Appearances Goals conceded Friendlies 7 5 Nations League 4 2 Euro 2020 Qualification 5 2

Real Madrid

For Los Blancos a reasoning similar to that of Chelsea can be made. Thibaut Courtois has been better than Kepa but has still had an inconsistent season. In Spain it is suggested that Florentino Perez might be looking for a new goalkeeper in the summer and the 21-year-old is in his sights. Real is the dream for so many footballers but the path for now is far from concrete, keep an eye on this one.