Money can't buy you Maguire

Harry Maguire rejected a whopping contract worth £278,000 a week at Manchester City to join rivals Manchester United in a world-record transfer, according to the Mirror. The England international became the world's most expensive defender when he moved to Old Trafford for a reported fee of £80 million, but the Mirror state that Maguire "had several meetings" with the Premier League champions and ultimately turned down the chance to become the best-paid defender in football. The 26-year-old decided to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side where he is said to bring home £190,000 every week.

Paper Round's view: It is an interesting story, especially considering that City manager confirmed that the club wanted to sign Maguire but couldn't afford him. United are historically a bigger club, but are going through a transition at the moment so maybe Maguire believes that he could be the player to bring them back to the top level. Solskjaer probably also convinced his new number five by confirming his importance to the side, whereas Guardiola rotates his starting eleven quite frequently, as seen with Maguire's international centre-back partner John Stones.

Sanchez's staggering wages revealed

Speaking of Manchester United and their wages... the Mail have revealed the eye-watering numbers behind Alexis Sanchez's massive contract. The ex-Arsenal forward is said to have signed a deal worth £560,000 a week when he joined in January 2018 and, unsurprisingly, the contract is the biggest stumbling block behind a failed move away from Old Trafford. The breakdown of the contract involves a £300,000 basic salary, £100,000 in image rights and bonuses worth £160,000. The Chilean international has been linked with a move back to Italy during the summer transfer window, but clubs are reluctant to pay a big transfer fee or match his wage demands.

Paper Round's view: It seemed like a great deal at the time. Sanchez was one of the best players in the Premier League when he joined United, but his form and confidence seems to have fallen off a cliff over the past 18 months. It's looking increasingly unlikely that the Red Devils will offload Sanchez - unless they are willing to pay a large chunk of his wages until his current deal expires in the summer of 2022. The Manchester club should cut their losses and at least attempt to send him out on loan to one of the interested Serie A clubs this window. United will probably have to foot most of his wage bill, but Sanchez could gain attention if he manages to rediscover some form back in Italy.

Adrian turned down West Ham extension

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini confirmed that Liverpool's Super Cup shootout hero Adrian rejected an offer to extend his stay at the London club. The Spanish goalkeeper, who vitally saved Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham's penalty in Istanbul on Wednesday, had previously played a back-up role at West Ham so decided to leave the club when his contract expired in June. Hammers manager Pellegrini revealed that Adrian was offered an improved deal, but he left London in search of first-team football. The 32-year-old hadn't found anywhere suitable and signed for Champions League winners Liverpool last week.

Paper Round's view: Liverpool fans may have been absolutely gutted when Brazilian shot stopper Alisson limped off in the Premier League's curtain raiser against Norwich, but Adrian took his chance by the scruff of its neck. The Spaniard played the part of the hero in the Super Cup final against Chelsea and has dubbed his free transfer to Liverpool as "the best decision he's taken in his life". It's understandable that he wanted to move away from the Hammers to play regular football, but when it came to the end of the summer and he was still a free agent, he moved to Liverpool and grabbed his chance with both hands when it was presented to him.

Butland eyes up European move

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is reportedly ready to "quit English football" in order to "save his England career". The English transfer window shut last Thursday, but Butland is eyeing up a continental move to fight for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad at the European Championships next summer. The 26-year-old is aware that Jordan Pickford kept an opening day clean sheet in the Premier League, as did Burnley's Nick Pope, while experienced goalkeeper Tom Heaton has joined Aston Villa to become their new number one. The transfer window in other elite European leagues are still open until September 2, but a £30 million asking price could deter clubs like it did with Bournemouth and Aston Villa during the summer.

Paper Round's view: Southgate seems to like Butland, which is evident in the fact that he has kept him in the recent England squads despite dropping down to the Championship with Stoke in 2018. Butland went to the World Cup that summer and the UEFA Nations League this year, but he now realises that there are a handful of English goalkeepers playing in the Premier League this season that he will have to compete with. It's likely that Stoke will have to lower their valuation of Butland if he wishes to move away before the window shuts.

