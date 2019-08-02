The Telegraph are reporting that Maguire held discussions with Brendan Rodgers on Thursday morning and they agreed the defender would train on his own ahead of the friendly at the King Power Stadium, as Leicester prepare for their Premier League opener against Wolves on August 11th without him.

The 26-year-old centre back is reportedly a transfer target of Manchester United who are set to bid £90 million in total, with £5 million in add-ons to secure the services of the England international.

A move to Old Trafford would likely make Maguire a club record signing for United, with Paul Pogba moving from Juventus for £89.3 million in 2016.

Harry MaguireGetty Images

Maguire still have four years left on his Leicester contract and a transfer to United looks set to be a world record fee for a defender, with Virgil Van Dijk moving to Liverpool in for £75 million in January 2018.