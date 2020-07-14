Football
Transfers

Champions League qualification not a dealbreaker for Havertz amid Chelsea interest

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Kai Havertz

Image credit: Imago

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz would move to a club who have not qualified for the Champions League this summer, according to reports.

Listen to Game of Opinions

The Germany international wants to leave Leverkusen this summer after turning heads all over Europe with a series of elite-level performances in the Bundesliga, scoring 17 goals in 43 appearances in all acompetitions.

Transfers

Mikel Arteta hints at Arsenal defence overhaul - Paper Round

11/07/2020 AT 21:58

And while Havertz wants to step up to the Champions League, he is thought to be more concerned with a club's long-term plan when it comes to making his next move.

Real Madrid and Chelsea have both been linked with Havertz, with Blues boss Frank Lamaprd describing the 21-year-old as a "top player" last month.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League and look poised for a place in Europe's premier competition, but as things stand they lead Manchester United and Liecester by just one point.

Play Icon
WATCH

Kai Havertz is ‘better than Cristiano Ronaldo’… and Chelsea are close to getting him – Euro Papers

00:01:19

But should they miss out on the Champions League, Havertz may spare them a double sucker-punch as it looks like he'd be open to signing for club either way.

Chelsea have already spent big money this summer, bringing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge for a reported £47m, as well as former Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech for £33m. As Lampard launches a title challenge next season, Havertz would provide another top-level addition to his young side.

Transfers

Paul Pogba contract could cost Jack Grealish his Man Utd move - Paper Round

08/07/2020 AT 21:27
Transfers

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea edges closer as Leicester extend Christian Fuchs deal - Paper Round

18/06/2020 AT 06:37
Related Topics
FootballTransfersChelseaKai Havertz
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On