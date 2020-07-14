Champions League qualification not a dealbreaker for Havertz amid Chelsea interest

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz would move to a club who have not qualified for the Champions League this summer, according to reports.

The Germany international wants to leave Leverkusen this summer after turning heads all over Europe with a series of elite-level performances in the Bundesliga, scoring 17 goals in 43 appearances in all acompetitions.

And while Havertz wants to step up to the Champions League, he is thought to be more concerned with a club's long-term plan when it comes to making his next move.

Real Madrid and Chelsea have both been linked with Havertz, with Blues boss Frank Lamaprd describing the 21-year-old as a "top player" last month.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League and look poised for a place in Europe's premier competition, but as things stand they lead Manchester United and Liecester by just one point.

But should they miss out on the Champions League, Havertz may spare them a double sucker-punch as it looks like he'd be open to signing for club either way.

Chelsea have already spent big money this summer, bringing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge for a reported £47m, as well as former Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech for £33m. As Lampard launches a title challenge next season, Havertz would provide another top-level addition to his young side.

