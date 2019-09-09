Unai Emery's defence was in dire need of reinforcement over the summer after a Premier League season in which the Gunners conceded 51 goals, not least following the departure of Laurent Koscielny.

They eventually signed Chelsea's David Luiz on deadline day but were consistently linked with a move for Umtiti, much to the bemusement of the Frenchman.

“Honestly, I don't know where this rumour with Arsenal came from,” he told Canal Football Club.

“Overnight, I received messages from my friends 'ah, so you are joining Arsenal?' I'm not, I'm sorry but I'm staying at Barcelona.

"Contacts with Arsenal? To be honest, I don't know if they had conversations with my agent, I just told him that I didn't care what was happening this summer and that it wasn't even necessary to talk to me about it.

"It was useless, I was going to have the same answer. My dream as a child is to play for Barcelona. Last season was the most difficult of my career, especially in terms of injuries."

Umtiti fell down the pecking order at Camp Nou last season, with Clement Lenglet often preferred at the heart of defence alongside Gerard Pique.