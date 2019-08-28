Inter agree Sanchez deal

The Daily Mirror reports that Alexis Sanchez will join Inter Milan on loan after the Italian side reached an agreement with Manchester United. The 30-year-old will spend the rest of the season in Italy, though there is no obligation for the club to complete a purchase. United will continue to pay the majority of Sanchez’s wages.

Paper Round’s view: The loan move frees up a little cash for United for the rest of the season and perhaps they will look for another forward or midfielder in the winter transfer window. Until then they are drastically short of numbers, and in any other job, Ed Woodward would surely be fired for so consistently making huge mistakes.

PSG weigh up Dembele offer for Neymar

Ousmane Dembele could be the key to bring Neymar back to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Marca. Barcelona made an offer of 170 million euros, to be paid over two installments, and have also floated the inclusion of Dembele as a makeweight in any deal. That has not yet been agreed, but talks are ongoing.

Paper Round’s view: Dembele’s reputation should see PSG take care over any agreement. Allowing him to join on loan might suit them better but given the 22-year-old forward is a potentially excellent player it is not worth giving up on him yet. As for Neymar, PSG will surely be a happier club if they can remove the sullen sulk fro the club in the next few days.

Referees warned off VAR monitors

Premier League referees have been warned off heavy usage of VAR. The refereeing body will order officials not to use pitchside monitors to check the accuracy of any call, because they do not want to be seen to overuse the technology and slow the game down. The decision comes after a number of controversial uses - or decisions not to use - of VAR.

Paper Round’s view: Introducing VAR slowly makes sense. While there is of course going to be trouble when new facets of the technology is introduced, if it is going to stay for the long term then a gradual adoption allows the biggest problems to be ironed out. Rushing to use VAR in every possible instance will change the game too much and set people against it.

Ibrahimovic ready for United return

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he would be able to make a success of a return to the Premier League, reports the Sun. The LA Galaxy striker explained: “I could still play easily in the Premier League. If United needs me, I’m here! But Galaxy has me so I’m sorry.” United are now a striker down following the departure of Sanchez.

Paper Round’s view: Ibrahimovic’s body seems to have held up remarkably well following his serious knee injury sustained a couple of years ago, but it would likely be too much of a step up to go from MLS football to the intensity of the Premier League. Having said that, it is difficult to see how he could be a worse option than Jesse Lingard.

