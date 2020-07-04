Inter Milan are interested in making Alexis Sanchez loan permanent – report

Italian side Inter Milan are reportedly interested in turning Alexis Sanchez’s loan from Manchester United into a permanent deal, according to a report.

Sanchez, 31, joined Inter on loan last summer in pursuit of more first-team football, with his transfer to United not working out as he would have hoped.

The Chile international still has two years left on his deal, but United are keen to move him on if they can.

A fee of €25 million was mentioned when the loan was agreed between the two teams but it wasn’t inserted as a mandatory clause.

Goal now report that Inter would like to try and get Sanchez for €20 million instead to try and save a bit of money as they brace themselves for the inevitable departure of Lautaro Martinez in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether or not United would accept that or try to offer the forward out to other clubs to get a higher price.

Sanchez’s loan with Inter has currently been extended to August to factor in the end of the Serie A season and Inter’s Europa League knockout match against Getafe.

However, if Inter were to win and make it through to the tournament-style competition, that will take place in Germany, then United would not allow Sanchez’s loan to be further extended.

Despite assumptions that this would be because they wouldn’t want Sanchez to play against them (with United set to reach the knockout competition) Goal report that it is in fact because United fear an injury could scupper a permanent move before the shortened summer transfer window.

