Vidal targeted by Inter

Inter Milan are targeting another thirty-something after recruiting Alexis Sanchez in the summer. The club have also been linked with Real Madrid’s midfielder Luka Modric and Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic. Spanish newspaper Marca has now suggested that Arturo Vidal is another target, with the 32-year-old struggling for game time - this would be a chance to reunite with Antonio Conte, who managed him at Juventus.

Paper Round’s view: There were concerns over the state of Vidal’s knees, but that has been put to bed after years of hard running has left him still ready to play regularly. As such, he must be desperate to get more time on the pitch as there are only a few more years left for him before he will have to consider retirement, so going back to Italy would make sense.

Woodward ready to appoint Director of Football

The Express reports that Ed Woodward is now ready to appoint a Director of Football at Manchester United. The club have spent £840 million since he took over from David Gill, and have struggled to impress on the pitch. Following criticism from fans that he is ‘still failing’ and his awareness that he is called ‘the most hated man in football’, he will now cede control of the transfer strategy.

Paper Round’s view: United desperately need an overhaul of some kind, and they are struggling with Woodward in charge. They started their new strategy well with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James all successful signings, but the sooner someone with transfer expertise arrives, the better.

United want Martinez up front

There is more United transfer news, this time from the Mirror newspaper. They report that the club want to bring in Lautaro Martinez, who scored a hat-trick for Argentina, as well as impressing for current club Inter Milan. The paper claims that they will have to cough up around £100 million for the 22-year-old striker, and that United are also interested in RB Leipzig Erling Braut Haaland.

Paper Round’s view: It remains difficult to see Haaland at United considering Roy Keane remains a hero at the club and is often accused of ending the career of his father, Alfe Inge Haaland, but stranger things have happened in football. As for Martinez, United would doubtless consider offering up Alexis Sanchez in part-exchange in order to facilitate any transfer for the player.

Dyche yet to decide over Drinkwater

Danny Drinkwater may be sent back to Chelsea by Burnley manager Sean Dyche. Drinkwater was assaulted in a nightclub shortly after his loan move to Burnley, and the loan spell ends in January. The 29-year-old is close to a return to action but Dyche has yet to decide if he will attempt to extend the deal, saying: “We weren’t thinking it was going to transpire as it has done. That leaves it in a different place than it could have been if he’d been fit and well.”

Paper Round’s view: Burnley could have sent Drinkwater back, or excluded him from their club, if they were too disheartened with his behaviour. That they have stuck with him for now suggests that they are ready to let him make amends. Given he is probably the best midfielder they have at the club, the pragmatic option is to let him remain at least for the rest of the season.

