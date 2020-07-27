Jack Grealish asking price set, Chelsea prepared to make loss on Kepa – Paper Round

The Premier League only finished on Sunday, and already the summer transfer window is packed with rumours and reports. Here’s Tuesday’s Paper Round.

Grealish to follow Sancho in at Old Trafford?

Manchester United have reignited their interested in Jack Grealish, the Independent reports, and have warned the Aston Villa captain he is not guaranteed to start at Old Trafford. After United confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League on Sunday, the club are expected to bring in reinforcements as they look to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City. Jadon Sancho is reportedly close to joining from Borussia Dortmund with the two clubs £10-15m apart, and Grealish could soon follow. The biggest stumbling block will be Villa’s asking price after they secured their Premier League status, with the Mirror stating it will be £80m.

Paper Round’s view: Potentially around £100m on Sancho, and then another £80m for Grealish? A few outgoings will help balance the books at United, but they will have to spend big to bring in their top targets. Where Sancho and Grealish fit in as another matter entirely, what with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James for company, but it would certainly boost their squad after their regular starters appeared to be running on empty by the end of the campaign.

New keeper, no Kepa?

Chelsea will listen to offers for Kepa Arrizabalaga after Frank Lampard lost patience with the goalkeeper when dropping him for the final Premier League game of the season, the Daily Mail reports. The Blues bought Kepa for £72m two years ago, and will now hope to fetch around £50m for the Spaniard. Burnley keeper Nick Pope and Ajax’s Andre Onana are on Chelsea’s radar, with the club considering a long-term loan move for Kepa.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea’s season is not over quite yet… so despite dropping Kepa on Sunday it will be intriguing to see whether Lampard recalls him for the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday, and then the Champions League in August. Two final chances for Kepa? Given what’s at stake, Lampard has a huge call to make.

Zaha can leave Palace

Wilfried Zaha is free to leave Crystal Palace this summer – for only the right price, the Mirror reports. The 27-year-old has three years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park, and after years of being linked with a move away the winger appears to be on his way out. Everton are interested, although Palace’s asking price is not yet clear.

Paper Rounds’ view: Zaha has been a ‘wantaway’ for a while now, but did he really dream of moving somewhat sideways to Everton when planning his route out? He will no doubt hope interest arises elsewhere, but there may not be too many willing to pay whatever Palace demand.

Spurs renew Hojbjerg interest

Tottenham are in talks with Southampton over a fee for Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, the Daily Mail reports. Everton were said to be keen on the midfielder, but the 24-year-old would prefer a move to London. The Saints are expected to demand £25m for the Danish international.

Paper Round’s view: The midfielder Spurs need? Hard to say, but it is certainly a spot for the taking given Jose Mourinho is not the biggest Tanguy Ndombele fan, while Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko could do with some healthy competition.

