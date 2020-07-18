Jadon Sancho close to £100m Manchester United move - Paper Round

Jadon Sancho set for Manchester United, Chelsea target Ben Chilwell suffers injury, Todd Cantwell wanted by Leicester City, and Dani Ceballos may join Arsenal.

Solskjaer pushes for Sancho

The Sun reports that Manchester United are close to a deal for Jadon Sancho, with a fee of £100 million mentioned for the 20-year-old England international. Borussia Dortmund are prepared to sell, and United are making room for him in the squad. Jesse Lingard is wanted by both Milan clubs, and Inter are keen to extend Alexis Sanchez’s loan deal for next season.

Paper Round’s view: Getting rid of Sanchez would be the most important thing for United because he clearly does not wish to be in Manchester, and losing Lingard’s slightly suspect mentality would also be of benefit. Adding Sancho would give Daniel James time to develop and take the pressure off the three of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea target Chilwell could be out for months

There is a potential hiccup in the potential move of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City to Chelsea. The Telegraph reports that the 23-year-old has been ruled out with plantar fasciitis, and while he is expected back for pre-season he may struggle to hit the ground running upon his return.

Paper Round’s view: Chilwell’s injury is not ideal for Chelsea who will not want to have to wait to acclimatise any new signings, but there is one potential benefit. If Leicester’s injury problems cost them a Champions League place then it would probably make them more open to selling one of their best players rather than trying to keep hold of Chilwell for another season.

Cantwell could stay in Premier League

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell may yet remain in the Premier League, despite his current club’s relegation. The 22 year old is wanted by Newcastle United and Leicester City, but they may face stiff competition as Cantwell is also being watched by Manchester City and United, Tottenham Hotspur and German champions Bayern Munich.

Paper Round’s view: Cantwell has done well to score from midfield for a club that has suffered for much of the season, and he clearly has promise. It is hard to see how far he can step up the league for now though, so any move would likely be to a less prestigious club before he can earn any move to an established Champions League side.

Ceballos set for Arsenal stay

Arsenal have received a boost in their attempts to sign Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal. The 23-year-old Spanish midfielder has sparked into life under Mikel Arteta post-lockdown and Arsenal are keen to keep him. That is helped by Real Madrid’s financial position, reports the Mirror, and as such they are ready to do a deal to raise funds to boost their balance.

Paper Round’s view: Ceballos appears to have adjusted well to life in London and the Premier League after it looked like he wasn’t going to grasp his opportunity in England. Coronavirus might have given him time to settle while his parent club now need to cut non-essential playing staff if they are to land their own transfer targets.

