Sancho open to Premier League return

Jadon Sancho has revealed his desire for a potential Premier League return after branding England's top division as "one of the best leagues in the world". The Three Lions international joined Borussia Dortmund from Premier League champions Manchester City back in 2017 and he has lit the Bundesliga up with his tricky wing play. Sancho has been constantly linked with a return to the Etihad Stadium over the past 18 months, as well as gaining interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. The 19-year-old admitted that he "wouldn't mind" a coming back to the Premier League and even revealed that he would be interested in a potential move to La Liga in the future.

Paper Round's view: It makes sense that Sancho feels he has unfinished business in England. The former Manchester City forward moved to Germany before even making an appearance in the Premier League, but he has flourished playing in a country where there is less pressure from the English media. Sancho has the ability to play for an even better club than Dortmund and would most likely walk into any Premier League side, so it would be interesting to see which club he would choose. However, the England superstar has just signed a new contract at the German club so it would take a significant transfer fee to see him move on.

Greenwood earns bumper new United contract

Mason Greenwood is set to sign a new and improved contract at Manchester United worth £25,000 per week plus bonuses, according to the Mirror. The 17-year-old has become more involved in the first team this season at Old Trafford and has moved up in the rankings due to the departure of Belgian centre-forward Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. Greenwood has featured as a substitute in all four of United's Premier League matches so far this term, which has earned him the opportunity to request an improvement on his current contract.

Paper Round's view: Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear the news that one of their star academy graduates is ready to commit to an extended deal. Greenwood has looked very bright during preseason and the Red Devils have a strong history of bringing youngsters through to their first team. The wonderkid seems to have the confidence of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has put his faith in Greenwood and stated that he's sure that "he's going to be a very good player".

USA name Neville as number one target

The United States Women's team have made England Women's boss Phil Neville their number one target to replace Jill Ellis, according to the Mail. Ellis has won back-to-back World Cup titles with the United States since her permanent appointment in 2014, but the 52-year-old announced that she would stepping down following this summer's win in France. It is reported that Ellis will have a say over who her replacement will be and that she has been very impressed with Neville's work with the Lionesses over the past two years.

Paper Round's view: Neville took his England side to fourth place at the 2019 World Cup and played some attractive football throughout the tournament so it's no surprise that he is on the radar for some of the top jobs in women's football. The former Manchester United defender is still under contract at England until 2021 and is set to take the reins of the Great Britain team at next summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, however, it would be tough to turn down one of the greatest sides in world football.

Trippier turfed out of Tottenham

Kieran Trippier has revealed that he was forced out of North London by Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino in an interview with the Sun. The 28-year-old completed a £20 million move this summer to Atletico Madrid this summer after suffering from a below-par season at Spurs last term. However, the 'Bury Beckham' has admitted that "Tottenham got rid of him" after Pochettino refused to confirm the right-back's position in his plans, while chairman Levy failed to give him a straight answer on his future leading to his realisation that he was no longer wanted by the club.

Paper Round's view: Trippier went through a tough spell last season at Tottenham Hotspur. The former Burnley defender suffered from a horrific hangover following a wonderful World Cup, where he scored a sensational free-kick to put England ahead in the semi-final against Croatia. After the tournament he was linked with moves to the likes of Napoli and Juventus, but he stayed at Spurs where his form fell apart. Despite this, a move to Atletico Madrid is almost certainly seen as a step up for Trippier so it wasn't all bad for the England international.

