One bid for Sancho, and one bid only…

Manchester United will make a 'take-it-or-leave-it' offer to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho next week, the Mirror reports. The deal, we hear you ask, for a transfer that has been talked about for months? An upfront £75m with £15m in potential add-ons. The report claims United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will offer no wiggle room on the fee or overall structure of the deal. Dortmund reportedly wanted £108m for Sancho, and also gave United an August 10 deadline to submit an offer for the England international. As of Friday it will be September 25.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Ozil future looks to be away from Arsenal, Sancho talks continue 6 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: So that'll be leave it, then? If Woodward is unwilling to negotiate after making an opening offer then what sort of transfer is this? An attempt to show United fans they tried but couldn't get Dortmund to budge? Probably, but if they really wanted him this window they'd be willing to negotiate and in truth they would have started any talks earlier than they have done.

***

Mbappe for £91m?!

Paris Saint-Germain could see Kylian Mbappe's value drop to £91m if he enters the final year of his contract and refuses to sign an extension, the Mail reports. With two years left on his current deal PSG are keen to tie the striker down to a longer contract. Currently valued at £400m (according to the report...) that would drop dramatically if he heads into the 2021-22 season without signing an extension, but he could be worth even more (!) if the French champions get him to sign - something they will be desperate to do with Real Madrid interested and Liverpool also linked with the forward.

Paper Round's view: It would make for an intriguing summer next year if Mbappe leaves PSG sweating. £91m seems low, even if he did have just 12 months left, but Real will no doubt put in a tempting offer to force PSG into a tricky decision. Liverpool will struggle to keep up with the financial demands, you would expect, unless they sell Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah and then raise another couple hundred million.

***

Barcelona and Juventus target Lewandowski swoop - Euro Papers

***

Guendouzi wants out

Matteo Guendouzi wants to leave Arsenal and has asked the board to grant that request ahead of the transfer deadline, the Mirror reports. The midfielder has not played under Mikel Arteta since June, when he allegedly taunted Brighton players over their pay, and the Frenchman has come to realise that his future lies away from the Emirates.

Paper Round's view: Arteta had said Guendouzi was back training with the first team but having been frozen out of the matchday squads, even the Carabao Cup this week, means he realises his time is up. It'll divide opinion among Arsenal fans, but Arteta is taking no prisoners in his bid to bring the glory years back to the Gunners.

***

Torreira going, but no Partey

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is close to joining Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan, the Evening Standard reports, although Thomas Partey will not be heading in the other direction as both clubs seek to reach a final agreement. Torreira is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, while the move would link him up with Uruguayan compatriot Luis Suarez, who recently joined Atleti from Barcelona.

Lucas Torreira Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: It didn’t quite work out for Torreira at Arsenal, but you can see him suiting Diego Simeone’s Atletico. With no Partey heading in the other direction, however, Arsenal fans will be intrigued to see what their club has up their sleeve in terms of a replacement.... Did someone say, Jorginho?

Football Sancho, Bellingham score in Dortmund win 14/09/2020 AT 20:50