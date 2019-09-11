The Dortmund winger was reportedly a United target having impressed during his time in Germany, where he has scored 17 goals and recorded 27 assists in 60 appearances.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said they had rejected an offer from a “super club” earlier in the year, and Zorc confirmed United had shown interest in the England international.

Video - Sterling reveals Sancho was begging for him to set him up 00:17

"A hot topic right now is Sancho and Manchester United," Zorc said on 'Inside Borussia Dortmund', an Amazon Prime documentary covering their 2018/19 season.

"Both his discussions with the club and mine with the agent, a meeting did take place. Manchester United invited the agent.

"According to what I know, the agent told the club that no matter how much money they offer, we won't let him go this summer.

"The player also has no intention of taking that step this summer [2019]."

Sancho scored his first two international goals for England on Tuesday in their 5-3 win at home to Kosovo.