James Rodriguez poised for cut-price deal to Premier League - Euro Papers

Bradley Wiggins (Stage 20, 2012)
Round 1, Poland
Stage 2
Reaction from Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.
James Rodriguez could finally be set to leave Real Madrid with Marca reporting that he is poised for a cut-price deal to move to the Premier League.
Bayern Munich will not allow Thiago Alcantara run down his contract so could do a cut-price deal for the Spain international this summer. It is Saturday’s Euro
Reports in Spain claim that Lionel Messi is set to leave Barcelona. Euro Papers investigates whether the unthinkable could happen.
A dynasty is forming at Liverpool that could see them win the next five Premier League titles, Tony Evans says on the latest Game of Opinions podcast.
Barcelona are reportedly keen to free up cash this summer and are willing to part ways with La Masia product Juan Miranda with Premier League clubs linked.
Frank Lampard urges his Chelsea players to not dwell on the defeat to West Ham and re-focus on the six defining matches they have remaining.
Jose Mourinho says he believes that 'happy' Eric Dier will sign a new deal to stay at Tottenham this summer.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he hopes to keep 'really happy' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club for as long as possible.
Pep Guardiola admits Leroy Sane looks set to join Bayern Munich, even though he would have liked him to stay at Manchester City.