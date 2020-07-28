Jan Vertonghen to announce new club amid Manchester United links - Paper Round

Jan Vertonghen is to announce his future, Sheffield United to replace Dean Henderson, Jan Oblak could leave Atletico Madrid and Crystal Palace want Ryan Fraser.

Jan Vertonghen to decide on future

Amid links to Manchester United, Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen has announced he will soon decide on a new team. The 33-year-old Belgian defender is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, reports the Mirror. Vertonghen said: “That will be out probably sooner rather than later. I’m considering the options and making a good choice.”

Paper Round’s view: At 33, Vertonghen probably wants the longest contract on offer in order to maximise what will probably be his last big deal. There are few clubs that would not be improved by his presence, with all of the top four likely able to make room for him in their backline, and there will no doubt be suitors from abroad this summer.

Sheffield United ready to replace Henderson

In anticipation of Dean Henderson returning to Old Trafford this summer in order to challenge David de Gea for the number one spot at Manchester United, Sheffield United have identified his potential replacement. The Mirror suggests that Aaron Ramsdale, Bournemouth’s 22-year-old goalkeeper could make a return to his former club.

Paper Round’s view: Henderson will be missed by Sheffield United given his excellent form over the last couple of years but in Ramsdale they have a suitable replacement. He has impressed this season in the Premier League and at just 22, has plenty of time to improve and perhaps increase his resale value further down the line.

Atleti president non-committal over Oblak

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has refused to say that goalkeeper Jan Oblak is staying at the club after the transfer window. Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, Cerezo said: "I always say that Oblak has a contract with Atletico and he's the best goalkeeper in the world. It's not unusual that he attracts offers from other big clubs."

Paper Round’s view: Atletico are in a relatively comfortable financial position compared to many clubs in Spain, but even at the best of times they have to operate their transfer policy with sales in mind. Letting Oblak go would be a huge blow to their defence but would allow them to re-invest across the squad, which has served them well over the years.

Palace target free agent Fraser

Crystal Palace are targeting former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, according to the Telegraph. The paper claims that Fraser, out of contract since 30 June despite other Bournemouth players extending their deals on a short-term basis, is wanted regardless of the future of Wilfried Zaha. The 26-year-old is available on a free transfer.

Paper Round’s view: Fraser lost his way at Bournemouth this year after the speculation over his future distracted him, and it may have cost him a move to a bigger club. However, he should be able to secure big wages at Palace given they will not have to find a transfer fee, which is particularly useful during coronavirus.

