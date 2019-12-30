Chelsea spending spree

The ban is lifted. May the spending commence.

Chelsea were cleared to buy players in January earlier this month, with their two-window transfer ban halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)Getty Images

In the weeks that have followed, a flurry of names have been linked to Chelsea, namely Jadon Sancho, with the Borussia Dortmund winger said to be the subject of a British record £120m move.

Wilfried Zaha, Isco and Timo Werner are reported targets as well, with Frank Lampard said to have £150m on bolstering his Chelsea squad.

No Haaland, will Man Utd look elsewhere?

With Erling Braut Haaland joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg, and Mario Mandzukic heading to Qatar, Manchester United will have to look elsewhere in January.

With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all finding form for United, the club will be wondering whether a new forward is even needed in the mid-season window.

Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Angers SCO on August 16, 2019 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern FranceGetty Images

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is one target, the Daily Mail reports, while United are set to renew their interesting in attacking midfielders Christian Eriksen and James Maddison.

Eriksen is out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season, while Maddison – flying high with Leicester – would reportedly cost United £80m.

Arteta to add to his arsenal?

Mikel Arteta is only two games down at Arsenal, but already he will be getting a sense of where the club needs strengthening.

His side looked much-improved against Chelsea, but a familiar tale played out as they threw away a lead to lose 2-1 at home.

Video - 'Arsenal v AC Milan for bargain Ligue 1 rising star' - Euro Papers 01:27

Arteta will be seeking players willing to fight for the cause. A top-four place may be out of reach, but the Spaniard will want to build a team for the future and one that can challenge for a Champions League place in the 2020-21 season.

With defensive reinforcement essential, Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti, Juventus’ Daniele Rugani and Sao Paulo’s Robert Arboleda are three centre-back options, according to the Independent.

Drawing up a list will be one thing for Arteta, but convincing them to join a club who may not be in Europe next season is a different matter entirely.

Video - WATCH: Arteta blames lack of physicality for Chelsea loss 01:03

Relegation desperation

Expect to see a few frantic signings this January, as clubs pay over-the-odds in the hope said player will help said side avoid relegation.

Aston Villa are the main club that springs to mind. Currently 18th, fans are crying out for a striker with Wesley only managing four goals so far this season.

Wesley of Aston Villa celbrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match against Norwich City at Carrow Road on October 5, 2019.Getty Images

Watford and Norwich occupy the two bottom spots, but funds could be harder to come by for the pair in comparison to Villa, who spent more than £100m in the summer.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed West Ham manager David Moyes will also have to weigh up what is required for the Hammers to steer clear of the drop-zone.

Olivier Giroud is reportedly a target for West Ham, but whether the Frenchman is willing to make the step down – albeit without having to up sticks – remains to be seen.

Will Bale return?

It feels as though Gareth Bale has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid ever since he moved to Spain.

This January, the rumours will resurface as to whether Bale will see out the season at Real or return to England after more than six years away.

Video - Zinedine Zidane - I want Gareth Bale to stay at Real Madrid, stories are 'fake words' 01:08

Bale praised former side Spurs for bringing in “serial winner” Jose Mourinho as their new manager, and those comments have seen the forward linked with a move back to the club.

Manchester United have long been linked with Bale too, so too ‘Any Chinese Super League club’.

Expect Zinedine Zidane to face plenty of Bale questions, once more, when the window opens.