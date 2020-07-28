Joelson Fernandes: Arsenal closing in on €45m swoop for teenager - report

Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese forward Joelson Fernandes gestures during the Portuguese League football match between Moreirense FC and Sporting CP at the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas stadium in Moreira de Conegos on July 6, 2020.

Arsenal are set to make a €45 million (£40.9m) move for Portuguese teenager Joelson Fernandes, according to a report in A Bola.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Arsenal's second Partey bid rejected; Chelsea set Kepa price AN HOUR AGO

Juventus and Barcelona are also said to be interested in the Sporting Lisbon forward, 17, but Arsenal look set to seal a deal for the Portugal U17 international in the next 24 hours.

TVI 24 had reported over the weekend that the Gunners had hoped to get a deal done at a knockdown €13.6 million but Sporting insist that the player will leave for no less than his release fee.

A Bola now report that the Gunners are willing to meet the clause, with Kia Joorabchian – the player’s agent - said to be in Portugal to broker a deal.

The deal could be concluded on Tuesday or Wednesday, the report adds.

The 17-year-old has made just four appearances for Sporting, all of which have come from the substitutes bench but has excelled for the Portuguese youth teams, scoring four goals in 16 matches spread across the U15, U16 and U17 sides.

Transfers The Transfer Window 50: Havertz nearly done, Coman to United, Grealish on the move? AN HOUR AGO