Mourinho wants Premier League return

The Sun reports that Jose Mourinho wants a return to Premier League action in management. Mauricio Pochettino is a target for both Manchester United and Real Madrid, which means Spurs could be a destination for the 56-year-old Portuguese. However, Arsenal are also suggested as his next clubs as Unai Emery fails to get control of the situation at the Emirates.

Paper Round’s view: Mourinho would probably not be the worst managerial candidate to take over at Arsenal, and he might finally instil some mental strength into a club that has been missing it for longer than a decade. However, his history of antagonism with the club should probably rule him out - after all, Arsenal fans appear to need little reason before they turn on their own.

Bale to China is back ON! - Euro Papers

Xhaka may be offered counselling

Speaking of Arsenal fans bullying their own players, the Mirror claims that Granit Xhaka was left ‘devastated’ after his home fans booed him off the pitch at the weekend, and that Arsenal are considering offering him counselling to deal with the ordeal. Manager Unai Emery was not clear if he would retain the captaincy, and said: “It is not easy for him and the team. We spoke Sunday night, yesterday and this morning. He trained normally with the group but he is devastated. He is sad about the situation.”

Paper Round’s view: If Xhaka apologised to the fans for his action and redoubled his efforts on the pitch, then he would probably be forgiven and go on to enjoy a year or two more at the club, but realistically, why should he apologise? The fans were in the wrong and invited his response, and with the January transfer window coming up he could probably secure a move to a club with more sensible fans.

Premier League to alter VAR

The Premier League is considering some changes to the Video Assistant Referee after some criticism over its first few months in action. The Daily Mail reports that limb-tracking technology could be employed to improve the offside decision-making process, by tracking the back foot of every player on the pitch. That should speed up any calls.

Paper Round’s view: The offside process for VAR is one of its least urgent weaknesses to be addressed. It might take a long time, but at least the decisions are usually correct. The problem with the system is that it does little else but complicate already difficult situations, and makes officiating the game only more frustrating and inconsistent.

Lampard turned down Zouma offers

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has explained that he turned down offers for central defender Kurt Zouma, and that has allowed him to impress at the club. Everton made a bid after having the 25-year-old Frenchman on loan for a season, but did not meet Chelsea’s valuation. His partnership with Fiyako Tomori has been at the heart of a resurgent season for the West London side.

Kurt ZoumaGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: In retrospect, it seems an easy decision to make. Getting rid of David Luiz made way for Zouma, and he is a far more reliable player than the Brazilian has been for the last three seasons. The risk was giving Tomori so much exposure, but it has paid off like most of Lampard’s decisions so far at Stamford Bridge.

