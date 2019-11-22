Mourinho is wasting no time at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has only been Tottenham boss for two days and he is already looking to sign superstar centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer following his exit from Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy. According to the Telegraph, the Portuguese manager is ready to hijack AC Milan's move for Ibra, who he has a "strong relationship" with following former successful spells together at Inter Milan and Manchester United. Tottenham failed to replace starting striker Harry Kane's previous deputy Fernando Llorente, who left London in the summer.

Paper Round's view: Bringing Zlatan to Spurs would definitely bring a winning mentality to the squad. The club hasn't won a trophy since their League Cup victory back in 2008 and Mourinho is looking to change that. Ibrahimovic's list of career accolades is longer than the list of clubs he has played for. The report states that his wage demands are slowing down the negotiations with Milan, which could spell trouble for Tottenham. How much would they be willing to spend on wages for a striker that would rarely start and would be mostly used as a 'Plan B'?

Chilwell set to become Lampard's first Chelsea signing

Frank Lampard is ready to make Leicester City's left-back Ben Chilwell his first signing for Chelsea - if their two-window transfer ban is lifted in time for the January market. The Sun state that the England international has attracted the attention of the Premier League's biggest clubs, including Manchester United and Manchester City. However, Lampard is very keen to add the 21-year-old to his young, talented Chelsea side. The Blues will discover whether they are successful in their appeal in mid-December, leaving enough time for Lampard to adjust his transfer plans.

Paper Round's view: It's no secret that Ben Chilwell is a man in demand. The youngster's impact over the past two seasons has been impressive for the Foxes, but he has also nailed down the starting spot at left-back for England in that period. Lampard is struggling to decide whether he prefers Marcos Alonso or Emerson at full-back, but it's clear that if he has the opportunity he would move for Chilwell. The Leicester defender will certainly command a huge fee, but he would hold down a starting position at Stamford Bridge for years to come so he would be worth paying up for.

Red Bull gives you wings (and a cut-price transfer fee)

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has admitted the Bundesliga club is interesting in signing wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland and they could even sign him for a "cut-price deal", according to the Mirror. The media outlet state that Manchester United have been quoted £75 million for the 19-year-old, but he could be heading to Leipzig for just £25.7 million as the German side share the same owners as Haaland's parent club Red Bull Salzburg.

Paper Round's view: Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig is a well-trodden path. The two clubs' shared ownership has seen 17 players move from Austria to Germany between the pair. It would be an interesting move if Haaland decided to go to Leipzig as he has already worked his way to the top of Europe's elites' transfer wishlists. It would relieve the pressure on the forward, who is still a teenager, but admittedly it would be very difficult for him to turn down the chance to play at some of the club interested in him, such as Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Leicester to sign Maguire replacement in January

Leicester City are plotting to sign Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch in January as a long-term replacement for £85-million defender Harry Maguire who joined Manchester United in the summer. According to the Sun, the 23-year-old German was scouted by the Foxes during the recent international break and would cost around £15 million - a fraction of the fee Leicester received for Maguire. Koch is also being tracked by Premier League rivals Wolves and Norwich.

Paper Round's view: Leicester do probably need to sign a new centre-back. Caglar Soyuncu has been brilliant so far this season and has definitely nailed down a spot in the heart of Brendan Rodgers' defence alongside the ever-reliable Jonny Evans. However, beyond that pairing, Leicester look rather short at central defence. Wes Morgan is obviously a great character and leader to have in the squad, but he is ageing and Rodgers doesn't seem to fancy the highly-rated youngster Filip Benkovic, who he took on loan with him in his previous management job at Celtic. They got a huge fee for Maguire - so they should spend it on a replacement defender.

