Jurgen Klopp orders Liverpool: 'Sign Thiago!' – Euro Papers

Geraint Thomas (Stage 17, 2018)
Quarter-finals, Day 1
There’s another twist in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago, according to a report in Germany.
Quique Setien congratulated Real Madrid on their La Liga title triumph while lamenting his Barcelona side's luck after their 2-1 loss to Osasuna
Zinedine Zidane hailed the "special feeling" after Real Madrid ended their three-year wait for the Spanish La Liga title following a 2-1 win at home to Villarre
Barcelona want Lautaro Martinez to be central to a summer overhaul, but those hopes might prove fruitless. It is Thursday’s Euro Papers.
Manchester City have won their first big battle in the courts. But how are they going to fix things on the pitch?
Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri said the Serie A title 'is not taken for granted' ahead their encounter against Sassuolo on Wednesday.
In today's Euro Papers Frank Lampard wants a goalkeeper...
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says his side have not won anything yet as they inch closer to the La Liga title.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side 'learned a hard lesson' with their draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.