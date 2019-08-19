PSG hold talks over Dybala deal

Paris Saint-Germain are set to hold talks with Juventus over a potential €80 million signing of Paulo Dybala this week, according to the Mail. The Argentine forward's name has been linked with a move away from Turin this summer, with rumours that he has fallen down the pecking order for the Bianconeri. Dybala's agent is reportedly meeting with PSG's sporting director Leonardo during the week after the Paris club suffered an poor 2-1 defeat on Sunday night at Rennes. Juventus are looking to hold out for a fee closer to €100 million, which would be used to sign Inter Milan's striker Mauro Icardi as a replacement.

Paper Round's view: It's becoming quite clear that PSG need to get rid of Neymar, and Dybala would be a superb replacement for the Brazilian. The Juventus striker is available for a comparatively cheap fee considering his age and potential, especially if the French club manage to recoup the mooted £200 million fee for Neymar. Dybala could be the big-name signing that PSG fans have been waiting for as he has the talent but none of the ego, which has the potential to be vital in their desperate chase for the Champions League title.

Sanchez's Italian job

Inter Milan have reportedly enquired about the possibility of taking Alexis Sanchez on a season-long loan from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 30-year-old is said to have been proposed a similar offer from Roma earlier in the transfer window, but Sanchez rejected the Italian club due to the fact that they are not playing in the Champions League this season. The Chilean is keen on a move to Inter and a deal could be completed as early as Tuesday if the two clubs can strike an agreement over the loan fee and Sanchez's mammoth £500,000 a week salary.

Paper Round's view: Alexis Sanchez needs to start playing first-team football again. He looks shot of confidence sitting on the bench at Old Trafford and a season back in Italy could resurrect his career. The main issue is likely to be Sanchez's wages, but Manchester United have to accept that they will be paying some of his contract even if he moves away on loan, but it's better than paying it all and not even starting him like they are doing at the moment. Antonio Conte is building a team at Inter that looks set to challenge Juventus for the title and adding Sanchez would only strengthen their squad.

Cavani to sign for Beckham's Inter Miami

Edinson Cavani could become the first big-name signing for David Beckham's Inter Miami, according to the Sun. The Uruguayan international is believed to "have his heart set on a switch to the new MLS franchise" which will make their Major Soccer League debut in the 2020 season. Cavani is in the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and it is reported that the 32-year-old is set to sign a three-year deal at the American club at the end of the Ligue 1 season when his current deal expires.

Paper Round's view: Signing a player of Cavani's standard would really set the tone for Inter Miami. Beckham's franchise is joining the league next year and the Uruguayan would represent a sensational coup to kick off their campaign. Cavani has scored over 20 goals in the past nine seasons and doesn't look like he's slowing down any time soon, which is a frightening thought for the MLS defenders.

United to offer Bailly new deal

Manchester United are looking to offer Eric Bailly a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford, according to the Sun. The 25-year-old's current contract is set to expire next summer and the Red Devils are reluctant to lose him on a free transfer. Bailly is out injured until January after suffering a knee ligament injury in a preseason match, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to keep him in his squad beyond next season, despite the recent addition of Harry Maguire for a world-record fee.

Paper Round's view: It is understandable that Manchester United don't want Bailly to leave on a free transfer. The Ivorian international is a talented defender who has suffered from some unlucky long-term injuries during his tenure at Old Trafford, but he clearly has a lot more to show. Bailly is probably the third-best central defender at the club so it makes sense to extend his deal instead of signing a new player.

