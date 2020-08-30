Kai Havertz was absent from a Bayer Leverkusen performance test on Sunday as his move to Chelsea appears to be moving closer.

Transfers Transfer LIVE - Messi requests Barcelona talks 28/08/2020 AT 15:51

According to Bild, Havertz participated in coronavirus tests, ahead of international duty, this weekend, but he did not take part in Sunday's test as he prepares for a move to Chelsea believed to total €100m (£89.1m).

Chelsea have already made five signings this summer – Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva - but the London club are now set to break their transfer record for the Germany international.

The highest fee they have paid was for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who moved from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6m in 2018.

Havertz is highly rated in Germany. The 21-year-old has scored 46 goals in 150 appearances for the Bundesliga club with 38 of those coming in the last two seasons.

AWOL Lionel Messi's delight at Barcelona release-clause bombshell - Euro Papers

Transfers Lionel Messi to Chelsea? It could work 26/08/2020 AT 10:26