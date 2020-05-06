Watch
Football
Mbappe demands special clause in PSG contract – Euro Papers
00:01:06
More Football
Football
Kylian Mbappe demands special clause in PSG contract – Euro Papers
Kylian Mbappe has a plan to get out of Paris Saint-Germain and it’s a proposal that will likely please all parties.
00:01:06
Play Icon
Watch
Football
'Neutral ground solution doesn’t make sense'
Former Manchester United and England full-back debuts on the Game of Opinions podcast to give his views on neutral grounds being used.
00:01:05
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Why shorter halves of football is a ridiculous idea
00:01:33
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Fiorentina 'will sell Federico Chiesa' with four clubs ready to pounce - Euro Papers
Fiorentina are reportedly ready to sell Federico Chiesa, and Manchester United and Chelsea are among the four clubs ready to vie for his signature this summer.
00:01:27
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Real Madrid make first contact with French wonderkid – Euro Papers
00:01:23
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Football video - Liverpool are leading the race for Koulibaly - Euro Papers
Virgil Van Dijk could have a formidable new centre back partner next season.
00:01:24
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Football video - Sergio Aguero gives update on Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona - Euro Papers
Sergio Aguero gives an update on his Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona, and the Spanish press have got very excited about it.
00:01:50
Play Icon
Watch
Football
'If Messi wants you…' – Lautaro Martinez is the real deal
00:02:08
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Leipzig star 'open to everything' as Tottenham linked - Euro Papers
A Leipzig star has heard about Tottenham’s interest and is doing little to stamp out the rumours…
00:01:19
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Donny van de Beek 'can choose between Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus' - Euro Papers
Ajax's Donny van de Beek can reportedly take his pick between Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus for his big summer move.
00:01:45
Play Icon
Watch