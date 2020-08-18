Lazio respond to David Silva’s Real Sociedad move with astonishing statement

Lazio have responded to David Silva’s decision to join Real Sociedad by posting an astonishing and brief statement on their website.

Silva was close to joining Lazio, with reports suggesting a three-year deal had been agreed between the midfielder and the Serie A club.

However, the former Manchester City midfielder opted for a return to his native Spain, joining La Real 10 years after he left Valencia for England.

In response, Lazio published a short statement from sporting director Igli Tare:

I learned about David Silva's transfer to Real Sociedad. I have great respect for the player, but not for the man.

City have already announced that they will be building a statue for Silva, who helped them to win four Premier League titles.

Silva had previously stated his desire to play for boyhood club Las Palmas but admitted that he wouldn’t return if it meant playing in the Segunda Division.

Silva’s City farewell

"The time has arrived. Ten years and 13 titles later, it's time for me to say goodbye to the club that has left an indelible mark on my life and career," Silva wrote on Monday.

I look back and it's clear I could not have made a better decision than to accept City's proposal to join their project back in 2010.

"Manchester City and I have grown together. In 10 years, I have developed personally and professionally. I have celebrated many victories and titles and lived through epic moments.

"I have seen my lovely child, Mateo, born and I have even started to feel comfortable under heavy rain!

"City are a fantastic family. I won't ever forget the way they threw themselves into helping me when I suffered the hardest moments of my life, offering me support and empathy.

"Precisely because of that I want to tell you it has been a real pleasure wearing the sky blue shirt and the captain's armband of our club, sharing the dressing room with the best players and coaches in the world, and working closely with the finest club representatives and board members the game has to offer.

"And on top of that, all the time I had the backing of the amazing fans who have supported me always, through good and bad moments. You are really amazing.

I hope that City will achieve even bigger triumphs in the future. I am going to support the team from a distance. I am so happy I have shared these unforgettable moments with the City family - you will always be in my heart.

"I want to send every Cityzen a huge hug."

