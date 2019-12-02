Rodgers' release clause could cause problems for Foxes

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has "opened the door" to an Arsenal move after revealing the fact that he has a release clause in his contract following the Foxes' dramatic win against Everton. The former Liverpool and Celtic manager only joined the King Power club in February, but he is in high-demand after a successful start to the season. Leicester sit in second place after 14 matches, but Arsenal are languishing in eighth as they search for a new manager after sacking Unai Emery on Friday morning. It is reported that the Gunners would need to pay Leicester close to £14 million to activate Rodgers' release clause.

Paper Round's view: Brendan Rodgers is smashing it at Leicester. His reputation was in need of a rebuild after leaving Liverpool and three years in Glasgow done him a world of good. Football fans were reluctant to back Rodgers' move to the Foxes, but he's proven his quality at the King Power Stadium. It's no wonder that Arsenal are interested, but why would the 46-year-old leave his long-term project at Leicester for a high-pressure toxic environment at the Emirates Stadium? Rodgers could do something special with this Leicester squad - so surely he will want to stay.

Read the full story

PSG offer Mbappe new deal to ward off Real interest

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Kylian Mbappe a new contract amid rumours that Real Madrid are plotting at £340 million transfer for the French forward next summer. The Mail report that the Ligue 1 club are willing to hand their star striker a pay rise and an extension to his current deal which expires in 2022. Mbappe is yet to respond to PSG's advances, but will revisit the issue at the end of the season.

Paper Round's view: Mbappe is a man in demand. The 20-year-old joined PSG back in 2017 for a mega fee of around £165 million, but it's always been touted that he will move to Real Madrid in the future. He is probably the best young footballer in the world, so it makes sense that the French club are doing everything in their power to hold onto Mbappe. A new contract could even be a way for the Parisian side to command a higher fee for the France international when they eventually sell up.

Read the full story

Premier League clubs battle over ex-United star

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to battle over ex-Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, according to the Mail. The 25-year-old has flourished since Jose Mourinho let him leave Old Trafford for Lyon back in 2017 and now the new Spurs boss might bring him back to the Premier League. The Mail report states United have a buy-back clause for the Dutch international, but Liverpool and Tottenham hold more serious interest in any potential transfer. Lyon are demanding £42 million for a Depay deal in January.

Paper Round's view: Memphis Depay struggled during his short time at Old Trafford, but so have plenty of players who have joined United in recent years. The Lyon supporters have seen the side to Depay which Premier League fans were expecting and it's no surprise that he is now linked with a move back to England. Depay probably didn't enjoy his time in the Premier League, but a potential return could allow him to prove his haters wrong. The only issue would be nailing down a starting position in either the Liverpool or Tottenham side.

Read the full story

United want to sign Barca midfielder in January

Manchester United are in talks with the agent of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal over a potential transfer in the winter window, according to the Sun. The Chilean international has only started three matches in La Liga this season and he is reportedly ready to re-evaluate his current situation at the Nou Camp. Vidal has stated that he will "have to find a solution" to his lack of playing time at the Catalan club and United are willing to pay the £13 million fee Barca are demanding. However, Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are also interested in bringing in the 32-year-old, but only on a loan deal.

Paper Round's view: United's midfield is clearly lacking something at the moment. It's not creative enough and there's not enough drive or passion in the middle of the park for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Vidal wouldn't offer a long-term fix to these issues, as he is already 32 years old, but he still looks like a class player who would certainly improve the United squad. The Chilean thrived in a midfield at Juventus alongside Paul Pogba and he is definitely a better option than Fred and Andreas Pereira, but maybe United should look elsewhere if they want to find a long-term option.

Read the full story