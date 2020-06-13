Football
Transfers

Leonardo confirms Cavani and Silva will leave for free at end of season

La déception de Thiago Silva et d'Edinson Cavani après l'élimination face au Real

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has confirmed that Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva will leave the club for free once the Champions League has been concluded.

Cavani and Silva were part of PSG’s first wave of spending as they tried to establish themselves as a dominant force in Europe under their new owners.

Silva has helped PSG to win seven Ligue 1 titles whilst Cavani has one fewer but they were unable to lead the Parisian side to the ultimate goal, the Champions League.

They will have one more crack at Europe’s premier competition with Leonardo confirming that the pair will leave whenever the Champions League is concluded for PSG with Ligue 1 having already been ended.

“Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva will be leaving, ” Leonardo told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

“It’s true, we are reaching the end of the road with them,

“The idea is to keep them until the end of August so that they can play in the Champions League.”

Silva joined PSG alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2012 whilst Cavani arrived from Napoli a year later, the latter is the club’s record scorer with 200 goals.

Cavani has been linked to Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid whilst a possible return to Milan has been mentioned for Silva.

WATCH

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46

What's On

