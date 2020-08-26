Lionel Messi to Manchester City reports gather pace: How Wednesday unfolded

The Lionel Messi transfer saga looks set to rumble on for a while yet…

There was a storm on Tuesday evening when news broke of Lionel Messi’s intentions to leave Barcelona. Here’s how the day after the night before unfolded…

Messi to Man City?

Wednesday morning began with the Messi to Manchester City rumours gathering pace following reports Pep Guardiola had spoken with the Argentine about a possible transfer last week.

Messi worked under Guardiola for four seasons at Barca, and now the latter is at City it feels like an obvious choice should the 33-year-old move on.

City are hopeful of signing Messi, The Times reports, but there are many financial hurdles to overcome in their pursuit of a player who earns a reported €2m-a-week.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported City are looking to offer Messi a three-year deal, with a view to a potential move to MLS partner New York City FC afterwards, and then keeping him on as a City Football Group ambassador.

Conflicting Man Utd reports

beIN Sports' Tancredi Palmeri claimed one thing, the Guardian's Jamie Jackson another…

Barca’s ill-timed unveiling

It was unfortunate timing for new signing Francisco Trincao to be unveiled next to president Josep Maria Bartomeu – the man some supporters are calling on to resign with a view to bringing forward the presidential elections.

Unsurpsiingly, talk turned to Messi, with sporting director Ramon Planes insisting they are planning for the future with the Argentine in mind.

"We are not contemplating any exit from Leo at a contractual level," Planes said.

We want him to stay. We have great respect for him, he's the best player in the world, the best player in history. The future is positive, we must speak optimistically. He has given a lot to Barcelona. We are working on building a new Barcelona. We cannot make this into a dispute between Leo and Barcelona.

"There is no division in the board about Messi's future. Everyone wants to enjoy Leo. Nobody has told us that Messi will not come to training next week.

"Everything that will be talked about must be internal between the parties. We have respect for Messi and we are not going to broadcast the negotiations."

Pressure on Bartomeu mounts

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre took out a motion of no confidence against Bartomeu.

"As I said yesterday, I have just submitted a letter to request a vote of no confidence against Josep Maria Bartomeu and his entire board of directors. They cannot be at the helm of the club for another minute. It is time for deeds and not words," he wrote on Twitter.

THAT exit clause

The clause which Messi is hoping to activate to allow him to leave for free this summer is one that Barca are claiming has already expired.

A legal battle could follow to determine whether Messi can indeed leave for free, or if he is bound to a €700m release clause. If it becomes the latter, there were reports on Wednesday suggesting Barca would want a world-record fee for the forward, trumping the €222m spent by PSG on Neymar in 2017.

Former Barca president Joan Gaspart claims Lionel Messi's exit clause has expired and that the Argentine will have to stay at Camp Nou for another year if no club wants to pay a transfer fee for him.

"He cannot leave," Gaspart told Radio MARCA. "He will have to leave in 2021. I have seen the contract and it is very clear. The clause ended in June and there is no going back. I prefer him to leave next year for zero than to go now for less than 700m euros.

"The club is in charge here, not the player. The club paid the players. And this is not a matter of money, there is a signed contract and that's it."

Messi training next week - reports

Messi will attend training at Barcelona from Monday, TyC Sports reports, despite still being intent on a move away.

The 33-year-old reportedly wants to avoid a legal conflict with the club, and will therefore resume training as normal while the ordeal plays out. Whether he trains alone or Ronald Koeman lets him train with other players remains to be seen.

