Liverpool identify alternative for £60m-rated Adama Traore - Paper Round

Liverpool look to Leicester to bolster their attack, London clubs battle over Salzburg star, Kepa wants to leave Chelsea and Alfredo Morelos could be leaving Rangers. It's Monday's Paper Round

Liverpool look to Barnes to bolster their attack

Liverpool have identified an alternative to Wolves winger Adama Traore after the Midlands side set an asking price of £60 million for the Spaniard. According to the Sun, Jurgen Klopp - who originally dubbed Traore as his "top target" this summer - has turned his attention to Leicester City's wide man Harvey Barnes. The Reds are refusing to pay the asking price to Wolves and believe they will be able to sign Barnes for "much, much cheaper". Klopp is keen to improve his squad as they attempt to defend their first-ever Premier League title and is aware that both Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri are likely to leave Anfield this summer.

Paper Round's view: The Premier League champions are ready to take advantage of the fact that Leicester missed out on a Champions League spot on the final day of the season. Liverpool weren't willing to spend £50 million on RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, who ended up going to Chelsea, so it was always unlikely they would spend £60 million on Traore. The Sun don't state how much Barnes would cost but they do reveal that he would be a "much, much cheaper" alternative. Liverpool definitely need to add more attack options to their squad - but the 22-year-old would have to accept that he would be taking a squad role at Anfield.

London rivals battle over Salzburg star

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to go head-to-head over the transfer of Redbull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to the Sun.The report states that the Gunnerw have held long-term interest for the Hungarian teenager and were even in "advanced talks" to bring Szoboszlai to north London, but now Chelsea and numerous other top European sides could be ready to hijack their plans. The Salzburg star scored nine goals as his side stormed to the Austrian Bundesliga title and now the likes of Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and AC Milan are ready to join the two Premier League giants in the race for Szoboszlai's signature.

Paper Round's view: Szoboszlai is a man in demand. Arsenal will be gutted if they miss out on him after being in advanced talks - but they are probably in the weakest position out of all the clubs involved. Arsenal currently haven't secured any European football for next season after finishing in eighth place in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side could really use a goalscoring midfielder - which they have lacked since the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus last summer. Arsenal face Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final and the match could be even more important now they are both trying to stand out as a potential destination for one of Europe's most exciting youngsters.

Kepa wants to leave Chelsea

The Sun reveal that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is willing to take a pay cut to end his Stamford Bridge nightmare and return to Spain. The 25-year-old joined the west London side for a record-breaking fee of £71.6 million just two years ago but he has failed to showcase his talent since moving to England. Kepa was dropped for Chelsea's final match of the Premier League season and the Blues are rumoured to be interested in signing a new stopper this summer. The Spaniard would be happy to take a cut on his £150,000-per-week wages to move back to his home nation and has recently been linked to Atletico Madrid in a swap deal for Jan Oblak and a loan move to Sevilla or Valencia.

Paper Round's view: It really does seem like Kepa's future at Stamford Bridge is over. Blues boss Frank Lampard dropped him to the bench in favour of veteran stopper Willy Caballero for their showdown against Wolves on Sunday and it's unlikely he will feature in Saturday's FA Cup final either. There have been talks that Kepa will have to be loaned out due to Chelsea's asking price and his huge wages but if he is happy to take a pay cut, it might draw up more interest in a permanent move. Chelsea need to make a new goalkeeper a priority for their next signing this summer. Nick Pope, Dean Henderson and Andre Onana are all options the club should look into.

Morelos on the move?

Alfredo Morelos could be moving to Lille this summer after the French club submitted an opening offer of £13 million plus bonuses for the Colombian. The Scottish side have already rejected the bid and believe that the two clubs are "still some way apart on reaching a fee". The Athletic reveal that the Rangers striker "has his heart set" on moving to the Ligue 1 club and that he has already informed Lille of his desire to join them this summer. The Glasgow outfit are not "actively" looking to sell Morelos and believe they can demand more than the original offer for him - especially as Lille are about to receive north of £45 million for their 2019-20 top scorer Victor Osimhen, who is set to join Napoli.

Paper Round's view: Rangers won't want to lose Morelos. The Scottish side are planning to challenge Celtic for the league title once again and the 24-year-old is set to play a huge part in those plans. The Scottish Premiership restarts next Saturday and Rangers then face Bayer Leverkusen in Germany for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie just five days later. Steven Gerrard's only alternative striking option is a 37-year-old Jermain Defoe, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury. If Morelos is to leave Ibrox this summer, Rangers will need a quality replacement striker lined up... otherwise they will be in for another tough season.

