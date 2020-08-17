Liverpool want Thiago but won’t meet Bayern Munich’s asking price – Paper Round

Thiago Alcantara, Gabriel and Paulo Dybala all feature in Tuesday’s Paper Round, so too Wolves after a Premier League rejection.

No-go for Thiago?

Liverpool are interested in signing Thiago Alcantara but are unwilling to meet Bayern Munich’s asking price of €30m (£27.2m) for the midfielder, the Guardian reports. Thiago is said to be keen on a move to Anfield, but Bayern are reluctant to sell the 29-year-old, who has a year remaining on his contract at the club. Bayern face Lyon in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, and will not look at transfers until the tournament is over.

Thomas Müller with Thiago - FC Bayern Munich Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: A 29-year-old with one year left on his contract? You’d have to say with some of the fees going around that £27.2m for a player of Thiago’s calibre is still worth it, particularly as it would weaken another one of Europe’s best sides in the process. Liverpool are clearly reluctant to spend too much this summer amid the financial impact of the coronavirus, but this may be one purchase they deem worthwhile.

Arsenal agree Gabriel terms

Arsenal are close to signing Gabriel after agreeing personal terms with the Lille defender, The Times reports. The French club have valued the Brazilian at £27m, and they are expecting the 22-year-old to make a decision about his future in the coming week. Also wanted by Napoli, although Everton have dropped out of the race, Gabriel is said to be keen on a move to Arsenal.

Gabriel, Lille Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Time for honesty, no idea if Gabriel is any good, all that can be really added is wondering whether Arsenal would be willing to meet such a valuation. Seems unlikely, unless they are able to offload someone to balance the books.

Wolves denied extra break

Wolves have seen their bid for an extended break rejected by the Premier League, the Daily Mail reports. The domestic campaign gets under way on September 12, but Wolves had been hoping to miss the first weekend of Premier League action following their Europa League exploits in Germany. Wolves exited at the quarter-final stage, while Manchester City and Manchester United – who reached the Champions League and Europa League semi-finals respectively – will be allowed to miss the first round of fixtures.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese head coach Nuno Espirito Santo follows the action from the sidelines during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla at the MSV Arena on August 11, 2020 in Duisburg, western Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Under four weeks until the Premier League season starts. Bonkers. For Wolves, there is barely a few days between their season ending and City’s and United’s finishing – yet the Manchester duo will get some extra time off, not to mention the clubs who could face these sides. Perhaps the fixtures will draw Wolves against United or City, but perhaps not based on this rejection.

Dybala leaving Juve?

Paulo Dybala is weighing up his future at Juventus, the Daily Star reports. The Argentine was named Serie A MVP ahead of team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo after helping guide Juve to another league title, but the forward could still be moved on this summer as the club target a revamp following their disappointing Champions League exit. Dybala, 26, could fetch around £90-100m.

Paper Round’s view: A quality player, who arguably is indeed worth £90-100m, but who is paying that in this transfer window? Doesn’t seem likely, let’s face it. Next. (Oh, it’s the last one)

