Man City ponder Lionel Messi logistics as Chelsea edge towards transfer record – Paper Round

Lionel Messi features in Tuesday’s Paper Round, as do Chelsea – who look set to break a transfer record.

Play Icon

Football UEFA 'not happy to lose FFP case against Manchester City' says president Aleksander Ceferin 5 HOURS AGO

Man City ‘crunch the Messi numbers’

Manchester City are weighing up the financial logistics of a move for Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, the Mirror reports. Messi is pondering his Barca future following their humiliating Champions League exit to eventual winners Bayern Munich, and City are deemed as one of the few clubs who would be able to afford the Argentine. ESPN report City do not want to breach FFP, however, and are weighing up the feasibility of what would be one of the biggest ever transfers.

Play Icon WATCH Lionel Messi 'livid at Barcelona' over private meeting leaks - Euro Papers 00:01:37

Paper Round’s view: Barca will probably be relieved there is such a short break before the next season starts. They will hope to get him in a Barca shirt and convince him the club is moving in the right direction, or else he will decide to take his own path. What would be more interesting is to see a club table a bid, and see how that all unfolded. Messi hands in transfer request, anyone? That would be something.

***

Record-breaking Chelsea

Chelsea mean business this summer, and The Times reports they are set for their biggest ever transfer spree in one window as a £90m move for Kai Havertz edges ever closer. Add a £50m deal for Ben Chilwell from Leicester which is almost over the line, plus Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech who have already been signed, sealed and delivered, and you have a £220m summer spend – so far.

Play Icon WATCH Peter Bosz jokes about Kai Havertz’s next club 00:00:16

Paper Round’s view: Throw in the fact Thiago Silva is on the verge of joining from PSG as a free agent, as well as the fact Chelsea are still looking for a new goalkeeper, and the spending still hasn’t stopped. This is a summer of intent from Chelsea, there will be huge pressure on these new arrivals to help close the daunting 33-point gap on Liverpool.

***

Bergkamp back at Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta is considering Dennis Bergkamp for the role of assistant coach following Freddie Ljungberg’s departure, The Sun reports. Bergkamp has been volunteering as a coach for Almere City in Amsterdam, and three years after his assistant position at Ajax the Dutchman is keen on a return to Arsenal, where he achieved legendary status during an 11-year spell which included their Invincible season in 2003-04.

Play Icon WATCH Ronaldo, Henry, Bergkamp, Cantona? Who is the greatest Prem player ever? 00:01:16

Paper Round’s view: I mean, yes. It’s worth scrutinising his coaching credentials, but on the face of it, do it. Although getting the players to replicate what he is probably still capable of, not easy.

***

Everton talking to Allan

Everton have held further talks with Napoli over a £25m transfer for Allan, the Daily Mail reports. The 29-year-old is a midfield target for Everton along with Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure. Allan is currently in pre-season training with Napoli, who turned down a bid from Everton last week.

Napoli-Genk, Champions League 2019-2020: Carlo Ancelotti and Allan (Napoli) (Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: It has been a very quiet window so far for Everton, who may have hoped the promise of playing under Carlo Ancelotti would lure some quality players in. Ancelotti worked with Allan at Napoli, but perhaps Everton fans will be hoping for more in order to get excited about the new season.

Transfers Transfer news - Chelsea close in on Kai Havertz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles in talks with Wolves 9 HOURS AGO