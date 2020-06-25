Man City to offer Bayern target Sane a new deal - Paper Round

Manchester City will offer Leroy Sane a new deal, Sean Dyche could leave Burnley, United could give Fred a raise, and Frank Lampard defends himself.

City demand more for Sane

The Telegraph reports that Manchester City will try to tie down winger Leroy Sane to a new contract if they can't agree a fee with Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old German international wants to leave for the Bundesliga club at the end of this season but they will not pay more than 40 million euros. That may lead City to offer Sane a final chance at extending his stay in England.

Paper Round’s view: Bayern are reportedly keen to get a deal done this year, as is Sane, so there is a good chance they will offer more money to get this transfer over the line. While money is tight due to coronavirus, they would still be getting Sane at a bargain price if they can sort a deal out that reflects the fact he has just one more year on his current contract.

Dyche could leave Burnley

There is potentially huge news in the Daily Mail, which claims that Burnley boss Sean Dyche is considering his future at the club. Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Lennon and Joe Hart have not been offered short-term deals until the end of the season and so Dyche is thinking of walking away with two years left on his contract - Aston Villa and Bournemouth are both interested.

Paper Round’s view: Burnley have done exceptionally well to establish themselves in the top flight, but the amount of work that Dyche has done, and the short-term sacrifices he made to make sure of their progress, is underappreciated. A move elsewhere would therefore not necessarily damage Burnley too much if they could find the right replacement, but any club that gets him would be fortunate.

United ready for new Fred deal

Manchester United midfielder Fred could be open to signing a new deal at the club, according to the Sun. The 28-year-old Brazilian has three years left on his current deal and is on £130,000 a week, but he could now be offered an increase on his wages to acknowledge his recent improvement following a difficult start at the club.

Paper Round’s view: Fred has clearly improved, but only to the level that one would expect given his £50 million transfer fee. In that regard it is tough to see why doing the bare minimum should result in a pay rise, especially when he still has so long left on his current deal. Given money is tight he could be made to wait.

Lampard defends himself after Sterling comments

The Mirror reports that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has defended himself after recent comments from Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. Sterling had suggested Lampard and Steven Gerrard were given big clubs from the start of their careers while Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell had to work from the bottom. Lampard said: “In the case of managers, I think Raheem got it slightly wrong from my point of view.”

Paper Round’s view: It is always hard to accept you are the beneficiary of an unfair system, but it is harder to deny that white managers are at an advantage compared to their black peers. As for Lampard and Gerrard it is a touch unfair to say they had it either, with their jobs at Rangers and Derby County far from easy, though the reward of Chelsea and perhaps Liverpool could come at surprising speed.

