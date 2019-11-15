Manchester for Martinez?

Manchester United and Manchester City have joined the race to sign Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez next summer, the Mirror reports. The Argentine international reportedly has a release clause of €111m (£95m), which becomes valid from July 1-15 for clubs outside Italy. La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be interested, but it is the two Manchester clubs who are most keen on the striker.

Video - Where's Willian going? - Euro Papers 01:24

Paper Round’s view: With a host of European clubs chasing Martinez, what chance do Inter have of holding onto him, and what chances do United have of beating Champions League clubs to his signature? Very slim, you would imagine.

***

Newcastle keen on Xhaka

Newcastle are interested in signing Granit Xhaka on loan in January should the Arsenal midfielder want to stay in England, the Telegraph reports. AC Milan are said to be favourites to sign Xhaka, who has not played since he swore at Arsenal fans and was stripped of the captaincy, but Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is hopeful the Swiss international could fancy a move to the North East.

Paper Round’s view: No chance, next.

***

Can can go… for £30m

Juventus are willing to offload Emre Can in January, but will demand £30-35m for the former Liverpool midfielder, the Daily Mail reports. The German joined Juve on a free transfer back in 2018, but he has played just 150 minutes of football in four games for the Italian champions this season.

Paper Round’s view: Still only 25, Can would be wise to move on in search of first-team football having fallen behind Aaron Ramsey in the pecking order, but if Juve demand that much, he won’t have many takers.

***

Lampard wants Shay Given…

…as a goalkeeping coach, that is. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keen to add ex-Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given to his backroom staff, the Daily Mail reports. Lampard worked with Given at Derby, and wants the former Premier League shotstopper to help improve Kepa Arrizabalaga. Lampard almost brought Given to the club in the summer, but Chelsea wanted to promote Hilario.

Shay GivenGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea’s fine run, which has propelled them up to third in the Premier League, has somewhat glossed over their leaky defence. With 17 goals conceded in 12 league games, only Burnley, Newcastle and the current bottom six have shipped in more. Lampard is right to be concerned.