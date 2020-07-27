Man Utd must break €100m barrier for Jadon Sancho - View from Germany

The Premier League season finished on Sunday, and already rumours are rife as to how Manchester United will bolster their squad for the next campaign.

Jadon Sancho has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, which will host Champions League football next year after United finished third.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - No Manchester United bid for Jadon Sancho; Max Aarons to Bayern Munich? AN HOUR AGO

The promise of Champions League football brings with it the ability to lure world-class talent, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aiming to build a squad capable of challenging Liverpool and Manchester City domestically next season.

Sancho could be one such name through the door at United, but there have been contrasting reports of late regarding the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Play Icon WATCH Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Finishing third with this Manchester United squad is a massive achievement 00:00:33

View from Eurosport Germany: Man Utd must go over €100m

The latest rumours have been that Borussia Dortmund declined a bid of 98 million euros from Manchester United, according to Bild. Other sources say there hasn't been an offer at all, with Dortmund asking for around 120 million euros.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said that there won't be any sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. They will not drop the prices for Sancho.

Play Icon WATCH Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt 00:01:47

Since his contract runs out in 2022, Dortmund doesn't have to sell him this summer, so it is very likely that United has to offer a lot more. I think it's possible though, that they will sell him, if the offer breaks the wall of 100 million euros.

What did Watzke say?

Speaking in June, Watze told Sport1: “If Jadon comes up to us and says he absolutely wants to leave – which has not been the case so far – and a club wants to pay what we want, then we will discuss it.

“I don’t think a club will pay the sum. There is also no coronavirus discount on him.

“We have left the period where we had to sell players. I don’t think there will be a summer transfer.”

Where would Sancho slot in?

Anthony Martial could yet find there is competition for the centre-forward role if Solskjaer goes in search for a striker, but it is Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood who would be Sancho’s direct competition.

Sancho operated both wings for Dortmund during the 2019-20 season, also playing a central role when head coach Lucien Favre switched to 3-4-2-1.

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford Image credit: Getty Images

There is no dropping Bruno Fernandes as far as Solskjaer is concerned, with the attacking midfielder the catalyst behind their rise up the table since January.

That would mean Sancho is battling it out for the two wide roles, a tough task given Rashford’s goalscoring return, so too the emergence of Greenwood. It would be a blow to James, too, just a year after he joined the club.

Premier League Premier League clubs in Europe: Can Wolves take Chelsea’s Champions League place? 3 HOURS AGO