Following United’s draw with Liverpool on Sunday, Keane poured cold water on a heated discussion between Gary Neville and Graeme Souness in the Sky Sports studio regarding Solskjaer’s attacking options.

“Just go and get Kane from Spurs, it's easy,” said Keane.

" Just go and get him… What are you all staring at? "

Solskjaer has responded to those comments, insisting he is focused on current United duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial – not the prospect of signing Kane.

"Roy's quite straightforward, isn't he? For us, it's working hard. Getting Anthony (Martial) back is going to be a massive boost for us and I'm sure when Anthony comes back that'll help Marcus (Rashford) as well," Solskjaer said.

"With the forwards we've got, with the pace and the skills, I'm looking forward to the next few weeks.

"There aren't many (Robert) Lewandowskis and Harry Kanes. They're like (Alan) Shearer, (Ruud) Van Nistelrooy - fantastic goalscorers.

"Ours are different types of players, but I have to say I like someone who can finish half a chance and he does that. He's one of the best, but he's a Tottenham player."