Lukaku swapped Everton for Manchester United in 2017, moving to Old Trafford in a £75m move.

Walsh was Everton’s director of football at the time, while Mourinho was in charge at United.

And Walsh – sacked by Everton in 2018 – has revealed his conversation with Mourinho before the former United boss signed the Belgian striker.

Walsh told The Athletic: "When Jose [Mourinho] signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton, I remember saying to him, 'You have to be careful with Lukaku. He is a big baby, you know'.

"He said he could handle him. I don't think he really got Lukaku on-side mentally, which you have to do.

"That is the case with him and Paul Pogba. They aren't my type of players. They are more about themselves than the team. I wouldn't have touched them. Because they are good players doesn't mean you are going to get a good team out of it."

Mourinho was sacked by United last December, with Lukaku following him out the door this summer, having joined Inter Milan.

Lukaku has scored nine goals in 15 appearances this season for the Serie A club.