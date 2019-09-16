United eye English quartet

Manchester United are chasing a quartet of English talent, the Mirror reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Jadon Sancho and James Maddison as his primary targets for next summer, and the United boss is also keen on bringing Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson to the club. Sancho could cost United £100m from Dortmund, while Leicester are expected to price Maddison up at around £80m.

Paper Round’s view: Going back in for another Leicester player, you would imagine United will have learned their lesson. The Foxes do not budge. They got exactly what they wanted for Harry Maguire, and United know the club will play hardball again. Attracting Sancho from Dortmund is a different story. Let’s see where United finish first, and whether Solskjaer’s even in a position to draw up a wish list in 12 months’ time.

AC Milan braced for takeover

The world’s second-richest man is set to take over AC Milan, the Daily Mail reports. Bernard Arnault, who owns fashion brand Louis Vuitton, is looking to spend some £860m of his £86bn on the Italian club, although Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero claim their current owners, Elliot Management, are not looking to sell.

Paper Round’s view: The man who pledged more than £180m towards Notre Dame’s reconstruction is clearly keen on reviving old European relics. His investment would help Milan become a dominant force in world football once more, should his offer be genuine, of course. You can only imagine Elliot Management will give it serious consideration.

Abraham watch

England manager Gareth Southgate will send assistant Steve Holland to watch Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on Tuesday night, the Telegraph reports. Abraham has scored seven goals in his last three games, and though he has refused to close the door on featuring for Nigeria at senior level, he is not expected to earn a call-up for England in next month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Paper Round’s view: When you look at England’s attacking options, there is an opportunity for an out-and-out striker to make their claim as Harry Kane’s deputy. Callum Wilson is up there, so too Marcus Rashford if you want to play him centrally, but no English forward is on a hotter streak than Abraham. It’s hard to see Southgate not picking him in October, while a Euro 2020 spot will be very much his if he can maintain his form.

Aurier’s U-turn

Serge Aurier insists he is “feeling calm and happy to stay” at Tottenham despite wanting to leave during the summer. The full-back made his first appearance of the season over the weekend, assisting twice in Spurs’ 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, and he said he is glad to have a second chance at the club.

“I've spoken with everyone and I don't want to leave. I had something in my head, but I didn't want to leave for the gaffer or the chairman.” Full story here

Paper Round’s view: All well and good after the window closes, and after no club were reportedly interested in him. Luckily for Aurier, his biggest competition is Moussa Sissoko being shoved back to defence with Kieran Trippier gone – a fortunate situation for the Frenchman to find himself in.