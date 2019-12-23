Real patience

Real Madrid have informed Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola that the club will not look to make a January move for the Manchester United midfielder, the Daily Mail reports. Pogba has 18 months of his contract left at Old Trafford, and reportedly has no intention of signing an extension. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real as well as a return to Juventus, but it appears unlikely the 26-year-old will leave in the mid-summer window.

Video - Euro Papers: Arsenal line up cut-price Aubameyang replacement 01:27

Paper Round’s view: No surprises here – can you imagine the amount United would demand for Pogba in the January window? That fee will diminish in the summer when Pogba has 12 months left on his deal and United have a decision to make. One thing’s for sure, his future will dominate headlines again either side of Euro 2020, and probably during as well.

***

Leaving Old Trafford

Two players that could be leaving Manchester United in January are Marcos Rojo and Nemanja Matic, the Times reports. The pair have mustered up just three Premier League appearances each this season, and United are keen to get a fee for Matic – whose contract runs out in the summer – and sell Rojo, who has struggled with injury problems.

Video - Manchester United plan huge January spending spree... and Haaland is just the start - Euro Papers 01:27

Paper Round’s view: There always seems to be talk of a United clearout that never comes to fruition. Matic and Rojo are not the only deadweight within the squad, but you wonder whether the club’s hierarchy are wondering whether it should indeed be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who oversees a mega overhaul in the summer.

***

In for Isco?

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Isco for £44m, in a move which would free up Real Madrid to sign Christian Eriksen next month, the Mirror reports. Real are looking to offload players in January, and hope Chelsea – with a £150m transfer kitty – will make an offer for Isco, who has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Zinedine Zidane.

Isco (Real Madrid)Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Isco to Chelsea… It all feels rather 2017 all over again. If Chelsea really do have £150m in the bank, it’s difficult to see almost a third of that going on the Spaniard.

***

Cavani to Atleti?

Atletico Madrid are looking to sign PSG forward Edinson Cavani in January, the Daily Mail reports. The Uruguayan would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement next month with his contract expiring in the summer, but Atletico are looking to bolster their forward line as soon as possible having fallen seven points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Edinson CavaniEurosport

Paper Round’s view: Cavani will have offers the world over, so Atletico appear to be jumping the gun in order to sign the striker. Whether they can afford him in the mid-season window is a matter they will have to solve.