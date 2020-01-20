Vecino to United if Eriksen joins Inter?

With Manchester United’s £60m move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in doubt, the Daily Mail are reporting that Inter Milan's Matias Vecino could be lined up as an alternative. However, Vecino would only be allowed to leave Inter if the Serie A club complete the signing of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, whose future at Spurs hinges on whether the club agree a fee for the Dane six months before his contract expires.

Paper Round’s view: United may be unwilling to fork out £60m on Fernandes, but if he really is their first-choice target, the club should just pay up. Yes that would be giving in to arguably lofty demands, but it’s the January transfer window, and signing an alternative for less would only be accepting second best. Something Liverpool were not willing to do, it should be noted.

Moussa to the rescue?

Meanwhile, with Marcus Rashford out for at least six weeks with a back injury, United could step up their pursuit for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, the Mirror reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said United would look at short-term loans to deal with the Rashford blow, but Dembele would very much be a permanent option, potentially costing the club £43m.

Paper Round’s view: Every United fan knows they’ve needed a striker since selling Romelu Lukaku, and Rashford’s injury has only highlighted this summer failure to land a replacement. Like Sporting with Fernandes, Lyon will know they can play hardball over Dembele. Will United really cough up more than £100m in January for the duo? It seems unlikely.

Bale happy at Real

Gareth Bale has no intention of leaving Real Madrid for the next two years, the Mirror reports, which is a blow for Manchester United. The Welshman has endured a tumultuous seven years in the Spanish capital, but the 30-year-old has reportedly told the club he intends to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2022. United had been linked with Bale, with a return to Tottenham also mooted.

Paper Round’s view: Think this will end rumours of Bale leaving Real? No chance. It’s just the latest angle in the ongoing saga that is Bale’s future, but the forward will not care one bit. Wales. Golf. Madrid. Nonsense Rumours. In that order.