Ighalo ‘set to leave United this week’

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (R) talks to Manchester United's Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
@MichaelHincks

Odion Ighalo will reportedly leave Manchester United this week as the Chinese Super League targets a return to action in June.

The striker moved to Old Trafford on loan in January with United short of options up front after Romelu Lukaku left last summer.

Ighalo, a boyhood United fan, endeared himself to Red Devils fans when surpassing expectations during his loan spell.

He scored twice in the Europa League, and two more in the FA Cup, at a rate of one goal every 80 minutes.

The Nigerian came off the bench four times in the Premier League before its postponement, but now it appears his time back in England is coming to an end.

His loan deal expires this week, Manchester Evening News reports, and it is unlikely he will be able to extend his stay despite the Premier League aiming for a June 12 restart.

Odion Ighalo scored four goals in eight games for United

Image credit: Getty Images

That is because the Chinese Super League is angling towards a similar return, having been unable to start its season back in February.

Ighalo’s parent club Shanghai Shenhua, who also boast Stephan El Shaarawy in their squad, are keen to have the striker back in time for when it begins.

What's On (2)

