Football
Transfers

Ighalo could stay at United due to travel restrictions – report

Odion Ighalo

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Manchester United could reportedly keep Odion Ighalo until next January due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was believed the Nigerian striker would return to parent club Shanghai Shenua by the end of this week as the Chinese Super League looks to start its new season.

Newcastle set to make Shaqiri swoop regardless of takeover - Paper Round

YESTERDAY AT 21:27

However, Shanghai are open to the prospect of Ighalo extending his loan deal at Old Trafford for another six months, Sky Sports reports.

Manchester United's Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park on March 5, 2020 in Derby, England

Image credit: Getty Images

That is because of complications surrounding border restrictions, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which could prevent Ighalo from being allowed to return in time for the season's planned restart in mid-June.

As a result, Shanghai may pursue a short-term replacement, while ensuring Ighalo signs a new £400,000-a-week contract as part of the deal to let him stay in England.

WATCH

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19

Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for United after joining on loan in January.

The boyhood United fan exceeded expectations at the club, endearing himself to fans as a viable back-up to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Premier League

Should Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal?

10/05/2020 AT 15:20
Premier League

Fifty players to miss Premier League restart over safety concerns - Paper Round

09/05/2020 AT 05:33
View more

