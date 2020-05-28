Manchester United could reportedly keep Odion Ighalo until next January due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was believed the Nigerian striker would return to parent club Shanghai Shenua by the end of this week as the Chinese Super League looks to start its new season.

However, Shanghai are open to the prospect of Ighalo extending his loan deal at Old Trafford for another six months, Sky Sports reports.

Manchester United's Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park on March 5, 2020 in Derby, England Image credit: Getty Images

That is because of complications surrounding border restrictions, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which could prevent Ighalo from being allowed to return in time for the season's planned restart in mid-June.

As a result, Shanghai may pursue a short-term replacement, while ensuring Ighalo signs a new £400,000-a-week contract as part of the deal to let him stay in England.

Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for United after joining on loan in January.

The boyhood United fan exceeded expectations at the club, endearing himself to fans as a viable back-up to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

